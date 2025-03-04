These Plus-Size Swimsuits Show Off Curves in the Most Stylish Way
Gone are the days when plus-size swimsuits were an afterthought in the fashion industry. As seen in the pages of SI Swimsuit, women like Hunter McGrady, Ashley Graham and newcomer, Denise Bidot, embrace their curves and love a good suit. Today, women have more options than ever, with designs that celebrate confidence, comfort and style. From bold prints to figure-flattering cuts, size inclusive swimwear is no longer about covering up—it's about enhancing every body shape.
Whether you're lounging poolside, hitting the beach or diving into the waves, the right swimsuit can make you feel empowered and beautiful. This season, it’s all about finding the perfect fit that lets you shine. Keep scrolling for some of our top picks from a wide range of brands that offer up to 3x, a few happen to be companies McGrady loves.
BFYNE Remi Swimsuit, $268.99
Hunter McGrady wore several BFYNE looks on her 2024 shoot in Mexico. This brand's offerings are statement makers with their unique shapes and cut outs.
Eloquii Bustier Bikini Top, on sale for $41.96
Trendy and curve-friendly swimwear designed with a plus-size fit in mind. Wear with the straps or without, this bustier top is stylish and made with a swim knit material. The high waisted bikini bottom is also on sale to make a perfect match.
Summersalt The Ruffle Oasis, $95
Summersalt offers stylish, high-quality swimsuits up to size 24 with a focus on fit and sustainability. The shoulder straps on this bathing suit are flirty and fashionable.
Alpine Butterfly Swim BFF Top, $90
The signature style is now available in Cabana striped beige with rosé lining. Featuring flutter sleeves and thick elastic trim, the BFF top is universally flattering and made from luxurious material that hugs your curves in just the right way. Pair it with the Lover Cheeky Bottoms.
J.Crew Squareneck One Piece Leopard Print, on sale for $89.50
Animal print never goes out of style, and now this J.Crew suit is on sale and needs to be yours. J.Crew’s bathing suits go up to size 24 and are comfortable, sleek and timeless.
Andie Swim Malibu One Piece, $112
This suit is red hot and needs to be in everyone’s closet. The full coverage and snaps make it perfect for an active beach goer but also chic enough to just lounge.
TA3 Brazilian Ruched Back Kini Bottom, $68
A Brazilian cut is not for everyone, but when worn, it is sure to turn heads. The high cut leg opening and very cheeky back coverage goes great with the Sweetie Bikini Top.
Show Me Your Mumu Miramar Beach One Piece, $158
Show Me Your Mumu always does a pattern right, so this floral suit falls right in line. This one piece is accented with a tie back and a modest fit.
Swimsuits For All Lattice Plunge One Piece Swimsuit, $124
One of the largest selections of plus-size swimsuits, including sporty, sexy and full-coverage options. With a plunging V-neckline, soft, wire-free removable bra cups and tummy smoothing power mesh lining, this suit shapes and flatters like no other.