Best Push-Up Bikinis That Do the Job: Top Picks for All Bust Sizes
In search of a bikini top that keeps you secure while giving your bust an extra lift? Look no further than a push-up top.
Designed to enhance the appearance of cleavage through molded cups, the classic garment offers security and comfort while providing extra shape and support for any bra size.
Let’s take a look at some of our go-to picks and brands that feature the extra-flattering style, and provide some simple and effective styling and sizing tips so you’re ready to hit the beach.
Our favorite push-up bikinis this year
Sorrento Top ($98-108)
Size range: “Petite” to “Very Very Voluptuous”
This underwire-style Monday Swimwear top (made mostly from recycled nylon) includes demi cups for push and lift and offers a customizable tie-back to adjust to your frame.
Essential Twist Push-Up Bikini Top ($49.95)
Size range: A-F cups
This top from long-time lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret fits and feels like a supportive bra. While adding one cup size to its wearer, it also comes in 13 color ways.
Hayden Bikini Top ($152)
Size range: AA-G cups
This Montce bikini top—which can also double as a crop top—features wide straps, ruched detailing and a sweetheart neckline. It also comes in over two dozen prints and textures.
Gemini Double-Layer Underwire Top ($65)
Size range: XS-XXL
This pastel layered number by Blackbough Swim is the ultimate cool girl look for summertime. This dreamy push-up style from the Philippines-based brand also comes in two different unique patterns.
Underwire Plunge Top ($114)
Size range: XS-DD
Latin-owned, Miami-based brand Luli Fama offers this bright and bold suit, featuring a plunging neckline and adjustable back for a tailored fit.
How to tell if a bikini will actually push up
Typically, push-up tops feature additional padding to define and perk up the individual’s bust. Often, this padding can be done through molded cups or removable foam and/or gel inserts to provide the desired look for its wearer.
The style of these tops can vary, from balconette shaping to mimic a bra or plunge cups to reveal more of the chest area, among others. Many tops will provide underwire for extra support and hold, while others keep you secured through wide straps or double lining. For a more customizable fit, look for a suit with adjustable side/back ties or clasp closures to adjust to your liking.
Bust-specific swimwear solutions
Finding your best fit often depends on choosing the right top for your cup size. Here are a few suggestions.
A–B cups: If you’re aiming for a more enhanced look, opt for padded, molded styles with plunge silhouettes.
C–D cups: If you’re looking for lift, check out moderate padding and tops with underwire support, as well as wide straps to keep you secure.
DD+ cups: Minimal padding should do the trick for larger busts, but look for tops that emphasize structured underwire and thicker bands for support.
Occasionally, brands will not designate specific cup sizes for tops and instead opt for S/M/L sizing. In these cases, be sure to check the size charts to find the ideal corresponding size for your bust.
From plunge to halter: bikini cuts explained
Push-up bikini tops can vary in styling depending on your personal preference. Check out every bikini style here, and keep reading for push-up specific looks.
Plunge top: For dramatic cleavage and maximum chest exposure, this sultry style is ideal.
Balconette top: These structured tops provide lift with rounded look, similar to an everyday bra.
Halter top: Featuring an adjustable neckline, these tops provide a natural push-up to customize to your comfort.
Wrap styles: These tops create a visually-appealing silhouette with straps that add contour and volume to your torso.
Push-up bandeaus: This top can be rare, but if you’re looking for a lift while tanning, this style is a great fit.
The range of styles can come in handy for any occasion. For example, try a wrap top for an Instagrammable pool party where you want to make a statement, or pick out a halter top for a day on the beach to keep you secure on the shore.
How to style push-up tops by body type
Unsure of your body type? Check out this guide by the brand Roxy to get you started.
Hourglass: To enhance your natural symmetry, look for a plunge or balconette top.
Pear-shaped: Pair a bold top (like a wrap or plunge style) with a minimal bottom to draw maximum attention to the garment.
Athletic/straight: If your goal is to add curve, opt for a halter-style top or a simple top with ruched styling.
Petite: Try a triangle or plunging push-up top to lengthen your frame.
Curvy/full-bust: Structured support is key for larger cup sizes, so look for wide bands and underwire tops.
Affordable to luxe labels for lifted swimwear
Finding a staple push-up top is doable at any price range. Secure a push-up top at H&M for under $25, Blackbough and SKIMS push-up tops are under $65 and Calzedonia and VENUS offer push-up styles for under $80. Except for on-sale items, you likely will not find a base price of under $100 on sites like Montce and Sommer Swim, whose luxury push-up bikinis are equally stunning and high-quality.
New and popular push-up swim styles
Push-up tops that have been on our mind more than ever are those made from luxury fabrics.
Effortlessly on-trend, swimsuits that feature crochet, mesh and metallic fabrics are a simple and fun way to show off your personal style. Other standout patterns that come to mind are color-block push-up designs and retro-inspired balconette styles that pay homage to past eras.
Additionally, underwire bralettes featuring classic bikini aesthetics are a perfect way to rep this same style when away from the beach.
Fit tips for perfect push-up results
The key to finding the most well-fitting push-up top is to be sure of your most well-fitting bra size. Victoria’s Secret provides a step-by-step guide to measuring your bra size at home for beginners!
Be aware that you may need to try on more than one push-up top to find your dream shape, depending on the amount of padding and style that you feel most comfortable and confident in. A key takeaway when trying on these pieces is to look for gapping and spillage; a secure fit is more important than an extreme push-up, especially when on the move.
If you’re shopping for suits online, be sure to choose retailers with simple return policies, in case you’d like to try something new!
