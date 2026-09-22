Best Swimsuits for Longer Torsos That Combine Comfort and Style: Shop Our Picks

Do you often find that when you’re shopping for a swimsuit, you never have enough length? Well, you might have a longer torso!

As 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand describes the fit on its official website: “If one-piece swimsuits regularly feel like they’re pulling down at the shoulders and riding up where you don’t want them to, it’s not a ‘you problem’—it’s just about getting proportion right.”

Molly Sims was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Zuco Swim. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Like any body shape, a longer torso will play a key role in finding pieces that fit the way you want. That’s where we come in! Below, the SI Swimsuit style team compiled a list of their favorite one-pieces, each designed with longer torsos in mind—and of course, they also shared a few shopping tips.

“If you have a long torso, look for swimwear specifically designed with extra torso length rather than simply sizing up,” the SI Swimsuit style team tells us. “Andie is one of [our] favorite brands for people with long torsos because they offer four of their core styles in LT. LL Bean, Boden and J.Crew also make a lot of great styles in LT. Since LT-specific styles can be a bit harder to come by, look for suits with adjustable straps to help customize the fit based on what you need. High-cut legs can also help flatter a longer torso and create more balanced proportions.”

Editors’ picks: shop our favorite one-pieces for longer torsos

SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, have curated a collection of one-pieces designed to fit longer torsos without sacrificing comfort or style. But first, a quick note for shoppers: please keep in mind that some sizes and/or colorways mentioned below may be sold out on (or after) the time of this article’s publication. Scroll on to shop our picks!

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Long-Torso Gemma Ruched Bandeau One-Piece | J.Crew

Offered in sizes 0 through 16 in two colorways: Parrot Teal and Black.

Nia Ruched Square-Neck One-Piece | J.Crew

Offered in sizes 0 through 24 in one colorway: Black and White Gingham.

The Tulum One-Piece | Andie Swim

Offered in sizes XS through 3X in six colorways: Black, Cherry Red, Black Ribbed, Navy, White and White Ribbed.

Raye One-Piece | SKATIE

Offered in sizes XS through XL in eight colorways: Bali, Sierra, Honeysuckle, Seaglass Glossy, Afterglow, Varsity, Blue Jean and Black.

The Long-Torso Seaway Square-Neck One-Piece | Summersalt

Offered in sizes 2LT through 12LT in two colorways: Azure and Sea Urchin.

In My Element Tummy Control One-Piece | Cupshe

Offered in sizes XS-T through XL-T in two colorways: Mauve and Black.

Women’s Coastal Essentials Bandeau Tanksuit | L.L. Bean

Offered in sizes 4 through 18 in four colorways: Ruby Coral Beach Rose, Darkest Navy Ditsy Floral, Darkest Navy Mosaic and Darkest Navy Sailor Stripe.

Arava 70S Stripes | Biliblond Swimwear

Offered in sizes S-Long Torso through 2X-Long Torso in eight colorways: Arava Black Skin Stripes, Arava Stripes Brown Teal, Arava Stripes Purple Yellow, Arava 70S Stripes, Arava Stripes Black Nude, Arava Stripes Navy Green, Arava Pink Camel and Arava Shiny Leaf.

Twist Strap Swimsuit | Boden

Offered in sizes 0 through 20/22 in two colorways: Pink Khaki Stripe and Blue Enchanted Paisley.

Campania Cross-Back Swimsuit | Boden

Offered in sizes 0 through 20/22 in four colorways: Pacific Green Colourblock, Chocberry Colourblock, Oceanside Fiery Coral and Black.

Tall Tina High-Neck One-Piece | ASOS

Offered in sizes 2 through 14 in one colorway: Burgundy.

Tall Colette Cowl-Neck Swimsuit | ASOS

Offered in sizes 2 through 14 in one colorway: Chartreuse.

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