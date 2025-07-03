5 Bikini Pics That Made These SI Swimsuit Covers Instantly Legendary

Swimsuit

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Normaillot. / Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit knows bikinis—in fact, it’s kind of our whole thing.

While the brand has a long and proud history of photographing all sorts of swimwear looks on countless stunning models, there’s no denying that there's something extra special about the perfect bikini shot. One so perfect, the brand has no choice but to put it on the cover.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look back at five bikini snapshots that were just too good to be tucked away inside the magazine.

Salma Hayek Pinault (2025)

Salma Hayek was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

What better way to start our list than with one of this year’s four breathtaking cover models?

Kneeling in a blue and white checkboard pool, Hayek Pinault sparkled like an emerald in this exceptional shot. There was no denying it was cover model material the moment photographer Ruven Afanador snapped this frame in Mexico, and the bikini was her perfect co-star. The actor sported an olive green two-piece by Johanna Ortiz, accessorizing with a necklace and body chain by Jacquie Aiche for the ultimate metallic pop.

The 50th Anniversary Issue (2014)

Nina Agdal, Chrissy Teigen, Lily Aldridge posed for photographer James Macari in the Cook Islands / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

What’s better than one gorgeous model in colorful bikini bottoms? How about three!

For the 50th Anniversary issue, photographer James Macari took things to the next level by capturing this spectacular shot of beloved SI Swimsuit staples Nina Agdal, Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in the Cook Islands. Posing together in knee-deep waters for a cheeky group over-the-shoulder smolder, the models all shined in this photo, leaving no question as to what the cover of the 2014 issue would be.

Kim Kardashian (2022)

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Hall of Frames. Gloves by SKIMS. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

In a barely there skin-colored micro bikini and matching gloves from her very own SKIMS brand, Kardashian channeled some exceptional sultry siren vibes when she was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic.

Kardashian’s moistened hair was slicked behind her for a jaw-dropping face shot as she crawled out of the ocean. The media mogul stared down the barrel of the camera lens as if daring the magazine to pick a different image for the cover shot—and the brand knew better than to defy such a request.

Kate Upton (2024)

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Normaillot. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Upton slayed her 2024 cover shot, but that came as a surprise to no one, as the model had already had three SI Swimsuit covers under her metaphorical belt by that point.

But the thing that did come as a surprise was how fun and flirty this bikini by Normaillot looked, which was photographed on the model by Yu Tsai in Mexico. The frilly pink and red striped two-piece was one part lingerie, one part classic bikini, all parts glorious.

Tyra Banks (2019)

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Banks is obviously a pro when it comes to posing—I mean, she had an entire reality TV competition show proving this. She also had already graced the cover of SI Swimsuit before this gorgeous shot, which was captured by photographer Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. With all of that said, there’s no denying that this shot was taken to the next level thanks to the bikini.

This bright yellow two-piece by Andi Bagus complemented everything about this iconic model while looking like a couple of pieces of sunshine draped across Banks, who no doubt shined just as bright.

