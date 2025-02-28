The Black Halter Bikini Camille Kostek Wore in Portugal Is the Perfect Amount of Sexy—Shop Now
At this point, it’s an absolute given that SI Swimsuit model and TV host Camille Kostek will look fabulous in anything she puts on. From elegant and stunning floor-length gowns for red carpet appearances to trendy loungewear perfect for the winter, she’s constantly serving fashion inspo for her fans worldwide. And, of course, when the 33-year-old poses for the magazine, there’s no doubt she’s going to create an unforgettable spread of images—no matter the location.
Since co-winning the brand’s inaugural Swim Search, Kostek has traveled all over the globe with the magazine, landing on the cover in 2019 and becoming an SI Swimsuit “legend” in 2024, posing alongside 26 other influential models to celebrate the 60th anniversary. She’s certainly proven that in any climate or any aesthetic, she delivers in front of the camera.
Also in 2024, she posed for Ben Watts’s camera for a shoot in Portugal, and even with a little rain, she looked absolutely stunning. One of the many swimsuits she wore would be a total staple in anyone’s closet—who has ever gone wrong with a black bikini, after all? This item is the perfect amount of revealing with a halter-neck, providing opportunity to flaunt some underboob, along with moderately covered bottoms. Shop the two-piece while it’s still available.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Nyud Ivy Top I Nero, $60 and Arlo Bottom I Nero, $62 (nyudswim.com)
Kostek’s full spread of images from the Portugal shoot was so flawless, you’d never know that it marked her first time modeling for the brand in the city streets instead of the beach. Taking to Instagram last July, the Connecticut native reflected on the experience while sharing behind the scenes snaps from set.
“This was my first time shooting in a city instead of a beach for the magazine… and in the rain 🌧 a memorable European shoot for the 60th anniversary issue♥️,” she wrote.
Kostek, who applied for the SI Swim Search after facing rejection from the modeling industry, is an inspiration for aspiring models who don’t want to change who they are and what they look like to be successful. “I just remember being in such a beautiful space mentally because of how much SI Swimsuit and the team had built me up,” she said of the casting call process. “Of being like, ‘We love you as you are. Your body is amazing like this,’ because when you go around these agencies in this industry, they’re teling you the opposite. So it was just so nice to kind of get the reassurance of like, ‘You’re awesome as you are.’”
The magazine is currently taking applications for the 2025 Swim Search. Apply here before the March 31 deadline.