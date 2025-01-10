Camille Kostek’s Winter Workout Look Includes Sports Bra, Leggings Set and White Cozy Jacket You Can Buy Right Now
Camille Kostek just turned a snowy city sidewalk into her personal runway with a chic “model off-duty” winter workout look that we can’t get enough of—and yes, you can shop the entire outfit right now from Victoria’s Secret.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2018, kept things simple and practical in a matching dark gray sports bra and high-waisted leggings set from the brand’s VSX activewear line. The lingerie and clothing brand ambassador layered on a cozy oversized white jacket to keep warm while braving the flurries, balancing a perfect blend of style and comfort for the ultimate girl-on-the-go vibe.
The Connecticut native accessorized with white crew socks and chunky white sneakers that gave the outfit a retro, ‘90s-inspired edge. She held a sleek black duffel bag ($89.95) with “VSX” branding over her elbow to hold all her gym and workout essentials. The 32-year-old completed the look with sleek black sunglasses, a sassy high ponytail and, of course, an iced matcha in her hand.
The whole look screams “casual but put-together,” perfect for running errands, heading to the gym or grabbing a green juice after a pilates. The TV host’s natural glow and rosy cheeks suggested a fresh post-workout flush.
Knockout Front-Close Sports Bra, $64.95, VSX Elevate™ Legging, $69.95 in “Dark Steel” and Classic Plaster VSX 3-in-1 Jacket, $295 (victoriassecret.com)
Crafted for comfort, performance and moisture-wicking, the seamless high-rise leggings and sports bra are made with premium four-way stretch fabric that moves with you. The leggings feature LYCRA® ADAPTIV technology for a perfect fit and a hidden pocket, while the top’s patented bra-within-a-bra is “made to move,“ providing high support and a secure front zipper for easy styling and coverage.
The versatile, water and wind resistant jacket offers three ways to wear: as a combined quilted coat for warmth or as separate outer shell and liner pieces for year-round layering. With an adjustable hood, thumbhole cuffs and multiple pockets, it’s the ultimate functional staple. Shop more at victoriassecret.com.
“Icy cold snow walks are the perfect post workout cool down ❄️,” the former SI Swimsuit cover girl, who posed for the front of the 2019 issue in Kangaroo Island, Australia, captioned her post, tagging @vsxofficial and @victoriassecret and adding #VSpartner.
“Why are you simultaneously so gorgeous hot and cute!!!” content creator Sarah Nicole Landry gushed.
“Obsessed,” Danielle Paci added.
“I’m a cold weather person too! Thriving in NYC now!!! ❄️,” Robin McFadden exclaimed.
“Only you could make cold look hot,” one fan declared.
“These photos are so clean,” another praised.
And it’s clear Kostek’s look is inspiring others to shop the outfit—one fan wrote: “Running to VS 😍.”