Camille Kostek, Katie Austin and Nicole Williams English Hit Red Carpet in Style for SI’s Sportsperson of the Year
The 2024 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards in Las Vegas was the optimal place for three beloved SI Swimsuit models to not only reunite but also debut some of their very best outfits.
Camille Kostek, Katie Austin and Nicole Williams English are just three of the fantastic individuals who graced the red carpet for the awards ceremony, and each of them looked as dazzling as the next. The event, which honored Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as SI’s Sportsperson of the Year, along with other award recipients, was a momentous event in the sports media world.
Kostek showed up in a beautiful azure blue fitted dress, a sophisticated ensemble that certainly stood out. The dress was paired with silver open-toed low-pump heels and, as for the hair, the 2019 SI Swimsuit cover girl who appeared in the 2024 magazine for her eighth brand feature as a legend, went with wavy long hair that went down her back.
Austin certainly knows how great she looks in red as her outfit of choice was a high-neck red cut-out dress. A slit going up her leg gave the item an alluring look that cannot be matched. The four-time SI Swimsuit model, who returned to the pages in 2024 in Portugal, tied her hair in a messy low bun with two curly strands at the forefront of her face, a style that takes her modern look to the next level.
Last but not least is the gorgeous English who, like Austin, stepped out in a blazing red ensemble. English opted for a red strapless bodysuit with long sleeves that went over her hands in a glove-like manner. She knew that a slicked-back bun was the best hairstyle that could be paired with such a stunning one-piece as it allowed her flawless face card to be the true show-stopper. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand in Dominica in 2023 and returned the following year in Mexico, added a pair of red heels, creating the perfect monochromatic red look.
Kostek, Austin and English very clearly had a ton of fun taking selfies next to one another in their eye-catching outfits. For these three amazing women—as well as other attendees for the award ceremony—the fun didn’t stop at the red carpet as the festivities followed wherever they went.
As seen in the SI Swimsuit Instagram account’s story, the trio enjoyed drinks alongside SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner. Austin’s Instagram stories also shared a little insight into the great time everyone had.
All in all, it seems that the 2024 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards was a night to remember.