Breanna Stewart Opts for Casual Suiting in Vest and Shorts Set Ahead of Game Time
With only one regular season game remaining, the New York Liberty is heading into post-season play at No. 1 in the WNBA standings, a position they have on lock for the 2024 playoffs. The guarantee of post-season play means that we’ll have more opportunities to watch the squad dominate on the court—and seriously impress off of it.
In other words, we mean there will be more pre-game fashion to praise and applaud in the coming weeks. After what we’ve seen this season, we have high expectations for post-season tunnel walks from the likes of Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Nika Mühl and, of course, Breanna Stewart.
And if the latter’s recent pre-game outfit is any indication, we have every reason to have those high expectations. Ahead of a Sept. 17 win over the Washington Mystics, Stewart arrived to the away game in what we can only describe as a unique take on summer suiting. The athlete wore a black V-neck vest, a matching pair of shorts, black calf socks and a pair of black leather buckle shoes. And, of course, she couldn’t step out without a pair of sunglasses—this time around, silver-framed aviators.
It was, in many ways, the perfect encapsulation of Stewart’s pre-game style: elevated, but not over-the-top.
Stewart and the Liberty will take on the Atlanta Dream in their last regular season matchup tonight at 7 p.m. ET on their home turf at the Barclays Center in New York. The playoffs will kick off on Sept. 22.