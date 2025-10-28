Brianna LaPaglia Expertly Styles Plaid Mini for Last-Minute Halloween Costume
Brianna LaPaglia is asking the real questions in her Instagram captions this week, but—while she’s wondering which fast food restaurants her fans prefer—we’re focused on the outstanding Halloween costume she put together on short notice.
A last-minute Halloween look
This academia-inspired costume was one of three last-minute Halloween looks LaPaglia asked her TikTok audience to choose from over the weekend, as she was attending a party. The other two were a Waffle House employee and Yoshi from Super Mario. Unfortunately, the latter costume was ill-fitting while the former didn’t vibe with her or her fanbase, resulting in the plaid mini skirt securing the win.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit digital cover model’s most recent Instagram post shows how she styled the costume, and it is nothing less than an absolute stunner. Her open-chested black top and vibrant bralette peeking through is an effortless combo that’s alluring and eye-catching. Needless to say, the same sentiment applies to her black and white plaid mini skirt, which is a fun and flirty addition.
Other praiseworthy elements incorporated into LaPaglia’s costume include her fishnet tights, white knee-high socks and her black knee-high boots. All three together combine to create accessories that further elevate this look.
Moving for the winter
Now that her Halloween costume is out of the way, the influencer is focused on her other pressing matter—moving away from New York City for the upcoming winter months. As noted on her TikTok, LaPaglia tends to have a run-in with the “winter blues” around this time of the year. Given this, she’s pondering whether temporarily moving somewhere warmer would do the trick.
“I live in New York City. My lease is up in two months,” LaPaglia shared. “Every winter in New York, I get absolutely depressed. It’s so freezing. It’s so dark. I just hate my life. So I had the idea of moving to Australia for two months in January and February. It’s warm. It’s fun. I don’t know, maybe I’ll find an Australian man.“
LaPaglia then proceeded to ask her fans if Australia would be a good move or if she should try somewhere else. Only time will tell where this traveler will wind up, especially after taking her fans’ opinions into account. Even so, no matter where she goes, as long as she has her bubbly personality and her stylish wardrobe with her, she’s sure to be A-okay.