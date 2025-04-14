Brianna LaPaglia’s Stunning Bikini Coachella Outfit Is the Definition of Desert Chic
Brianna LaPaglia channels classic Coachella fashion with her latest look which is just oozing with perfection. Leave it to the content creator to bring her A-game to the sweltering heat of the desert.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model—who served as our January 2025 digital cover model with a shoot in La Quinta, Calif.—took to Instagram to post a super cute snap of her Coachella look. Her festival ensemble consisted of a two-toned bikini top and a pair of white lace high-waisted shorts. She wore her wavy hair down the length of her body for this look, serving the vibes of a desert goddess. The same sentiment was felt for the statement jewelry she paired with her ‘fit.
As for her makeup, the dark smoky eye look truly made her hazel eyes pop along with those bold, dramatic eyebrows. A natural lip is never a bad choice for any occasion and LaPaglia showed just that with this post. From top to bottom, she was a vision at Coachella.
Beyond the festival, her weekend in the desert included spending time with friends, recording a new episode of the podcast BFFs with Josh Richards despite being hungover and taking stunning selfies for her Instagram stories.
She also chatted with InStyle Magazine to weigh in on the most recent Coachella fashion trends. When asked what she considers the new flower crown in the iconic music festival’s current era, she answered, echoing the same response as her fellow influencers, “Micro shorts—which I love. I want everyone wearing micro shorts. They’re so hot.”
“When flower crowns were a thing, that was the best time of the world,” she added. “Should we bring ‘em back?”
Although it doesn’t look like festivalgoers at Weekend 1 brought back the flower crown trend this year, LaPaglia did ace the test of rocking micro shorts. In addition to her white lace shorts, the 25-year-old influencer also sported a pair of black leather micro shorts for the first day.
For this look, she wore a pretty black crop top in the shape of a butterfly and black combat boots with her black leather shorts. Her hair was down and wavy past her shoulders once again and she opted for silver jewelry again, too.
As fans await the newest episode of BFFs to drop this Wednesday, we’re having a blast keeping up with LaPaglia’s every outfit and social media post from the big weekend.