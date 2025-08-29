Swimsuit

Brittany Mahomes’s Sideline Style Starts Early With Abercrombie Mini Skirt Look

The mom of three is defrosting for NFL season, but her looks need no time to turn up the heat.

Ananya Panchal

Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize.
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

The NFL season hasn’t even kicked off, and Brittany Mahomes is already winning the style game.

Brittany Mahomes / Fernando Leon/Getty Images

The mom of three posed outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, showing off her latest sideline slay: a full Abercrombie fit styled to perfection. She wore the Kansas City Chiefs Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tee ($50) expertly tucked into the best-selling Scarlett Mid Rise Satin Mini Skort ($60)—a sleek black number with a sporty-glam finish.

She added another nod to her husband’s team (and an extra layer for any unexpected breezes) with the cozy Graphic Popover Hoodie ($100) from the line, draped casually over her shoulders like a varsity queen in her element.

The 29-year-old, who celebrates her milestone birthday this weekend, completed the look with Stella McCartney’s glossy black rectangular sunglasses ($250) featuring angular frames and gold hardware details, and stepped into sunshine-yellow adidas Handball Spezial sneakers ($110) with ruffle-trimmed white crew socks peeking out.

“#abercrombiepartner We are so back 😎❤️,” the Texas native captioned the post, linking her LTK storefront and reminding fans to use code “KICKOFF” for 15% off.

The Abercrombie Labor Day Sale, running from Aug. 28 through Sept. 2, also offers $50 off $150 or $25 off $100 across the U.S. and Canada.

Mahomes, a SI Swimsuit model and the founder of Brittany Lynne Fitness, never misses an opportunity to rep her teams—whether that’s her husband Patrick’s Super Bowl-winning squad or the KC Current, the NWSL team she co-owns. The Texas native and former pro soccer player always brings a personal twist to her outfits, seamlessly blending sporty and elevated pieces.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes / Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Her role as an Abercrombie ambassador aligns perfectly with the brand’s new title as the NFL’s official fashion partner. The NFL by Abercrombie collection spans all 32 teams and reimagines fanwear with a stylish twist—think vintage graphic tees, soft fleece hoodies, mesh crop tops and sleek camis made to go well beyond the fourth quarter.

Mahomes also noted on her storefront that she’s been eyeing this red hot ribbed mini dress ($60) and Chiefs cropped mockneck zip-up ($110). We can’t wait to see how she styles them this season.

As one of the most stylish WAGs to watch, Brittany’s looks are never just about the clothes. They’re about confidence, movement and bringing her personality to the field.

Shop the full NFL collection here, and browse the website at abercrombie.com.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

