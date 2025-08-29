Brittany Mahomes’s Sideline Style Starts Early With Abercrombie Mini Skirt Look
The NFL season hasn’t even kicked off, and Brittany Mahomes is already winning the style game.
The mom of three posed outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, showing off her latest sideline slay: a full Abercrombie fit styled to perfection. She wore the Kansas City Chiefs Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tee ($50) expertly tucked into the best-selling Scarlett Mid Rise Satin Mini Skort ($60)—a sleek black number with a sporty-glam finish.
She added another nod to her husband’s team (and an extra layer for any unexpected breezes) with the cozy Graphic Popover Hoodie ($100) from the line, draped casually over her shoulders like a varsity queen in her element.
The 29-year-old, who celebrates her milestone birthday this weekend, completed the look with Stella McCartney’s glossy black rectangular sunglasses ($250) featuring angular frames and gold hardware details, and stepped into sunshine-yellow adidas Handball Spezial sneakers ($110) with ruffle-trimmed white crew socks peeking out.
“#abercrombiepartner We are so back 😎❤️,” the Texas native captioned the post, linking her LTK storefront and reminding fans to use code “KICKOFF” for 15% off.
The Abercrombie Labor Day Sale, running from Aug. 28 through Sept. 2, also offers $50 off $150 or $25 off $100 across the U.S. and Canada.
Mahomes, a SI Swimsuit model and the founder of Brittany Lynne Fitness, never misses an opportunity to rep her teams—whether that’s her husband Patrick’s Super Bowl-winning squad or the KC Current, the NWSL team she co-owns. The Texas native and former pro soccer player always brings a personal twist to her outfits, seamlessly blending sporty and elevated pieces.
Her role as an Abercrombie ambassador aligns perfectly with the brand’s new title as the NFL’s official fashion partner. The NFL by Abercrombie collection spans all 32 teams and reimagines fanwear with a stylish twist—think vintage graphic tees, soft fleece hoodies, mesh crop tops and sleek camis made to go well beyond the fourth quarter.
Mahomes also noted on her storefront that she’s been eyeing this red hot ribbed mini dress ($60) and Chiefs cropped mockneck zip-up ($110). We can’t wait to see how she styles them this season.
As one of the most stylish WAGs to watch, Brittany’s looks are never just about the clothes. They’re about confidence, movement and bringing her personality to the field.
