Brittany Mahomes Snuggles Up to Patrick in Cream-Colored Furry Jacket, Celebrates Chiefs AFC Championship Win
Brittany Mahomes not only won big on Sunday night with her husband’s NFL team officially headed to the Super Bowl, but also for her cozy outfit that all fashion enthusiasts watching the game couldn’t help but fall in love with.
Mahomes, who modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit last year in Belize with photographer Derek Kettela, never ceases to turn heads whenever she appears on the sidelines of Kansas City Chiefs games. Fans tuning in on Sunday evening kept their eyes on the fashionista as she donned a fuzzy cream-colored coat over a sweater of the same color. To break up her monochromatic top, Mahomes went with dark denim jeans with stitches resembling the ones on a football, a piece that certainly shows her love for the game. Chunky white boots added more dimension to the outfit, providing the ensemble with an unevenness that only further elevated the full look.
Last but not least, Mahomes grabbed a scarlet red purse as an accessory, not only giving the look a pop of color but also matching the signature red of the Chiefs.
After the game, Mahomes was one of many who appeared on the field to celebrate, also including Taylor Swift, who was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Mahomes took to Instagram to share her latest gameday look, writing, “We’re baaaaaack😎🔥.” The caption not only signifies her return to the field after giving birth to her third child, Golden Raye, but also the very familiar victorious path for the Chiefs.
“Ok momma, Hot tamale! Let’s go!!!” Maria Sanchez ODell commented on Mahomes’s post.
“Congratulations!! You looked amazing. So happy for you all ❤️ Go Chiefs!!” added Katie Ramos.
“Let’s gooo🙌🙌,” SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet, who frequently styles Mahomes, wrote..
Now that the Chiefs took home the victory at the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills (32-29), the next step is the Super Bowl where they will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. This marks one of the most highly anticipated sports games of the year and Chiefs fans are hoping to see their third consecutive Super Bowl win in February.
As seen in Mahomes’s recent Instagram post, success not only looks great on the Kansas City Chiefs but also on the beautiful mother of three. Perhaps another celebratory Instagram post is in the cards for Mahomes on Sunday, Feb. 9, after the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and the Eagles takes place.