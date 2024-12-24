Brooklyn Decker Dazzled in Latest ‘Thirst Trap’ Wearing Sleek Black Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Actress Brooklyn Decker reminded fans of her supermodel status with her latest Instagram post, while also proving she keeps up with modern-day slang and terminology. The Just Go With It star shared a glamorous holiday season look, featuring nothing but a black blazer, left open to reveal her chest and sculpted midriff, and tailored pants.
She snapped a stunning mirror selfie, showing off her glowy glam look including smoky dark brown eyeshadow, feathered brows and a festive matte mauve-plum lip. The Ohio native served a bold smolder, flaunting her chiseled jawline and beauty. The mom of two, who shares her kids Hank and Stevie with husband and former professional tennis player Andy Roddick, accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a black shoulder bag with a gold chain strap. Her long blonde locks were smooth, pin-straight and tucked behind her ears. In the second slide, Decker waltzed down the street in a hilarious puffer Santa Claus outfit.
“A holiday thirst trap with RANGE, tysm,” the 37-year-old captioned the carousel shared with her 727,000 followers.
“Looking hot in both!😮😂😍,” culinary personality Padma Lakshmi commented.
Today, the industry icon and SI Swimsuit stalwart is an avid philanthropist and entrepreneur. She made her debut with the franchise in 2006 with Tiziano Magni in Colombia and posed for a total of six consecutive years. Decker landed on the cover of the ’10 issue after her feature with Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives. She returned to the fold for both the 50th anniversary celebrations in 2014 and 60th anniversary issue this year.
“I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women. Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18-years-old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion. To be a Legend speaks volumes about the magazine and its loyalty to the women on the pages, and its commitment to launching careers and helping sustain careers—and continuing to showcase women long after the industry has told them they’re over. Being a Legend is more about the power of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit than it is about any one of us individually,” she gushed while on set with the team in Hollywood, Fla. earlier this year. “Empowering women, in its simplest terms, is supporting them literally—supporting their businesses and supporting their ventures. Women tend to be more empathetic and more giving and are usually the ones who are volunteering. We volunteer more, we advocate more, we canvass more. So how can we support women? We are already doing it.”