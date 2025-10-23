Brooks Nader Channels Ethereal Forest Fairy Vibes at American Ballet Theatre Gala
Brooks Nader brought a dose of high-fashion fantasy to the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala on Wednesday, Oct. 22. Held at David Geffen Hall in New York City, the glamorous event welcomed a slew of tastemakers, artists and designers—but few looked quite as radiant as the reality TV star.
The 28-year-old turned heads in a floor-length halterneck gown from The Sei. The slinky column silhouette, crafted from a silk and rayon blend in a shade called “Moss,” was elegant, body-hugging and quietly showstopping. The dress featured a high neckline, backless design and gentle ruching at the sides, emphasizing her toned arms, sculpted shoulders and bronzed skin.
A timeless glam moment
She kept the accessories minimal, allowing the rich hue and cut of the dress to speak for themselves. Nader added dainty diamond drop earrings and slipped her honey-blonde hair into a sleek topknot bun, instantly channeling modern-day Tinker Bell energy.
Her glam was ethereal, glowy and red-carpet ready. With radiant skin, softly blushed cheeks, fluttery lashes and a glossy mauve lip, the Dancing With the Stars alum served peak autumn elegance.
Sister act
The supermodel wasn’t alone on the red carpet. She was joined by her three younger sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland, who wore equally dreamy gowns in neutral and earthy tones. The stylish foursome posed together on the step-and-repeat, continuing their streak as one of fashion’s most talked-about sibling squads.
The Baton Rouge natives are currently starring in Love Thy Nader, a new Freeform and Hulu reality series that gives fans a peek into their family dynamic, fashion lives and love stories. Since its late August debut, the show has already delivered viral moments and memes—and Nader has been front and center of it all.
“Every time we bring people from the northeast or from L.A. down to Baton Rouge for an LSU game, they’re like, ‘What is in the water here?’ All the women in the South have huge personalities, larger than life, life of the party and are all gorgeous,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “And so I feel like there is something in the water, truly in the swamp down there. I mean, what Addison Rae has created for herself, and obviously, Britney Spears is a household name and a legend. Growing up in Baton Rouge, they had the ‘Welcome to Louisiana’ sign, it would say ‘Home of Britney Spears’ under it, and I remember seeing that and going, ‘Oh my God, I want it to say, ‘Home of Brooks Nader’ one day.’ I just thought that was so iconic, so I obviously admire their grit and hard work. And Addison is actually the sweetest. I’ve met her once in person, and she’s so kind and grateful. What a lineup, I love to be named next to those people, but they’re legends. ”
Nader’s major fashion era
The former SI Swimsuit cover girl’s carpet appearance came in the midst of a jam-packed month.
In recent weeks, she’s made appearances at Paris Fashion Week for Messika and Chloé, launched a viral Maxim cover, served look after look on her press tour and earned rave reviews for her head-turning outfits—including her dazzling photo shoot from Bermuda earlier this year.