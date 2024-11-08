Brooks Nader Brings Back the Mob Wife Aesthetic With Most Dramatic Animal Print Coat, White Wine
Leave it to Brooks Nader to bring back old trends and make them hip again. The supermodel, who is best known for her six consecutive appearances in the SI Swimsuit issue and her cover girl moment on the front of the 2023 issue, shared her take on the viral mob wife aesthetic from earlier this year and she totally nailed it. The 27-year-old donned a dramatic, oversized floor-length animal print coat that exuded glamorous unbothered vibes, especially when paired with large knotted gold statement earrings, chunky black sunglasses and a glass of white wine.
The Baton Rouge native, who lives in New York City but is spending some time in Los Angeles right now, laid back in an outdoor black lounge chair in the cover snap, looking off into the distance. In the next pic of her latest IG post, she showed off her chiseled, flawless face card and bold smolder to the camera, resting her head in one hand. In the third pic, she opened the statement coat to reveal a sleek black high-neck mini dress and her long, lean legs.
She left the carousel, shared with her 1.5 million followers without a caption, allowing the showstopping ensemble to do the talking.
Fans, however, were quick to compliment the look under the post.
“Iconique,” fellow SI Swim model Berkleigh Wright commented.
“Stay warm😃😘😘,” Flaviana Matata added.
“I need this coat 😻😻,” Suh Marcelino stated.
“obsessed with u,” clothing brand 12th Tribe declared.
“Wow what a vibe 🐆,” Tatianna Merritt added.
“Unbothered 💁♀️,” Arnold Milfort wrote.
“🍬🍬🍬 You’re so cute 😍😍😍,” Natasha Galkina complimented.
“Geaux tigers,” younger sister Mary Holland Nader chimed. Brooks is the oldest of four girls.
“So excited about you coming home for the big game! Geaux Tigers! 🐅,” one fan agreed, referencing the start of college football season for her alma mater, Lousiana State University.
Today, Nader, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call and is now an SI Swim legend, is busy expanding her brand, from high-profile modeling gigs to entrepreneurial ventures in fashion and lifestyle. The DIBS beauty ambassador and investor continues to captivate her fans with glamorous looks and authentic glimpses into her life on social media. Earlier this year, she served a short stint on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars alongside Russian choreographer and professional dancer (and former love interest) Gleb Savchenko.