Brooks Nader Owns the Red Carpet in a Plunging Black Gown and Sheer Gloves
It’s been a big year for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand, which celebrates 60 years in 2024. As we keep the celebrations going, we teamed up with Maybelline New York for an exciting event on Thursday night, where SI Swimsuit models and other celebrities posed on the red carpet. As expected, the attendees brought their A-game when dressing up for the event, which also celebrated September digital cover star Ilona Maher, and we were particularly excited to see what Brooks Nader might wear.
Nader, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019 when winning that year’s open casting call and has posed for the magazine for five additional consecutive years, is known to show up to events—both formal and casual—with unforgettably gorgeous looks. From bringing back the mob wife aesthetic to the many breathtaking suits she’s worn for the brand, we can always count on her to stun. And of course, last night‘s Los Angeles event was no different. We can’t choose which look was our favorite—a long list of other SI Swimsuit models were in attendance looking gorgeous, too—though we can’t stop thinking about Nader’s.
As seen in the photos below, Nader wore a black plunging halter-neck floor-length gown which featured a layered skirt. She complimented the bold dress with long sheer black gloves, black open-toed heels and unique box-shaped earrings. Nader styled her hair in a curly ponytail with her bangs tousled on each side. The bottom of her dress appeared to be a slightly lighter black color, or even a very dark blue, adding edge to the look. Us just describing Nader’s finished look sounds great—wait until you see the photos:
Nader put her impressive modeling skills on full display on the red carpet.
She also posed with fellow SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Camille Kostek at the event, who matched her in dark colors.
Also at the event, Nader posed with fellow SI Swimsuit model Xandra Pohl, who wore a red hot latex mini dress from Cult Naked.
We got to catch up with Nader at last night’s event, where she gushed over fellow SI Swimsuit model Ilona Maher, who she shared the screen with on Dancing With the Stars this season. Though Nader was unfortunately eliminated earlier in the season, she and her former dance partner—and apparent former flame—Gleb Savchenko will reunite for the show‘s season finale later this month. “[Savchenko] confuses me, I confuse him. We’re just trying to get through, but who knows though?” the model dished. “Who knows what’s next? We definitely did have a strong connection, so we’ll see how that all plays out when we get back on the dance floor together.”
Nader’s intriguing answer definitely has us curious to see what’ll happen when the two reunite on live TV. We can’t wait to see her return to our screens in the season finale on Nov. 24.