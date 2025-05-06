Brooks Nader Goes Sporty Chic in Tommy Hilfiger Underwear, Leather Jacket at Miami Grand Prix
Brooks Nader headed to the Sunshine State for the F1 Grand Prix over the weekend and looked as radiant as ever in the Miami heat.
The perennial SI Swimsuit Legend, who joined the magazine after winning its Swim Search in 2019, donned a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble for the sporting event alongside her sisters, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane.
In an eight-slide carousel shared to the model’s Instagram, Nader debuted a duo of looks from her weekend in Miami. On the cover slide, the 28-year-old rocked a black bomber jacket with F1 Grand Prix detailing, a one-shoulder black bra top and baggy low-rise shorts. To offset the otherwise monochromatic look, Nader sported a pair of bright white Tommy Hilfiger underwear with its classic logo front and center.
In a separate outfit, the model looked cool and casual in low-rise jeans, a red and white bandeau top and a matching red hat. Nader accessorized the ‘fit with another oversized jacket, black sunnies and lots of gold jewelry.
“Best weekend ever!!” Grace Anne commented on her elder sister’s post.
“Rev those engines,” Sarah Jane chimed in.
The Nader sisters all seemed to sport similar aesthetics, but each with their own twist. Grace Ann and Sarah Jane repped low-rise shorts, cropped Tommy Hilfiger tops and skinny heels. Sarah Jane also debuted more looks with the brand to her own Instagram followers.
During a weekend full of festivities, Nader wasn’t the only member of the SI Swimsuit family in attendance. Other models in Miami included SI Swimsuit staples Kate Love and Camille Kostek, as well as Brittany Mahomes and the newest rookie, Suni Lee.
Both Nader and Lee, whose first image from her debut shoot was released in 2024, will join the magazine for its 2025 edition, primed to hit stands this month. Nader’s newest shoot on the tranquil island of Bermuda marks her seventh consecutive feature with the brand.
After the release of her 2025 shoot with the magazine, the adventures aren’t slowing down for Nader, as she’ll be joining Grace Ann, Sarah Jane and fellow sister, Mary Holland, for a new reality show following their lives, which is set to premiere this summer on Hulu.
Titled Love Thy Nader, the show centers around the sisters’ daily lives in New York. Find out more information on the new show, including where to stream its release, here.
Be the first to get your hands on the newest edition, or join SI Swimsuit Social Club’s debut in Manhattan, where both models will be in attendance.