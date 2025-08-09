Swimsuit

Brooks Nader’s Pearly White Two-Piece Served Beachside Elegance in Bermuda

The model returned for her seventh SI Swimsuit feature in the 2025 magazine.

Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Brooks Nader made her return to the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue in style, and this white bikini moment was one of her best. Photographed by Ben Watts on the pristine beaches of Bermuda, the model wore a stunning set from Lybethras that proved simple doesn’t mean boring.

The two-piece featured a soft textured shine, with gold hardware accents and adjustable tie sides. The classic triangle-cut top and flattering bottoms created a timeless silhouette, enhanced by the clean white palette and subtle shimmer of the fabric. The Laura Bikini retails for $190 and is handcrafted in Brazil.

The 28-year-old has appeared in seven consecutive SI Swimsuit issues since winning the franchise’s open casting call, Swim Search, in 2019. Her debut was shot by Yu Tsai in the Bahamas, and over the years she has posed in Bali, Montenegro, Mexico and the Dominican Republic, where she landed her first cover in 2023.

“I basically heard about an open call from Camille [Kostek] and Haley [Kalil], who won the year before me. I saw it all over their Instagram and saw it advertised in Miami. So I was like, ‘[...] I really want to be in it this year somehow. So this is my only other chance,” the NYC resident explained. “I went to the open call. There were thousands of girls in Miami in the summer. You wait in line outside. You're sweating like crazy [...] but it was totally worth it. I met so many girls that I’m still friends with. That’s what I tell people now when they ask me if they should do it. If anything, you’ll definitely get to meet the editors. You’ll definitely make friends and connections if you're trying to be a model. It's putting yourself out there, and you’ll totally regret it if you don’t go.”

For Nader’s 2025 feature, SI fashion editors Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet leaned into soft neutrals, elevated metallics and beachy, natural textures. The bikini perfectly captured the minimal, coastal energy of the shoot.

Off the beach, the Louisiana native has had a busy several months. She competed on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars last fall, recently starred in a campaign with U by Kotex and is preparing for the debut of her new reality show, Love Thy Nader. The series, which follows Nader and her three younger sisters—Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland—is set to premiere on Freeform and Hulu later this month.

