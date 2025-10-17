Cameron Brink Is Feeling the ‘California Love’ in Gorgeous Golden Hour Beach Pics
Cameron Brink is soaking up the sunshine and showing her love for the West Coast in her latest Instagram carousel.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward and 2025 SI Swimsuit model shared a beachside photo dump this week, capturing a glowing golden hour moment along the California coast.
In the cover shot, Brink flashed a bright smile while seated on a low-slung beach chair, waves swirling gently around her ankles. She held her head forward as the wind blew through her long blonde hair, which was styled into soft curls. A soft halo of light encircled her figure, thanks to the clear skies and picture-perfect sunset behind her. In a follow-up photo, she pushed her hair out of her face and gave the camera a sultry smolder—reminding fans she’s just as comfortable posing for SI Swimsuit as she is powering through defenders on the hardwood.
The 23-year-old wore an ultra-cropped gray bra top with thick straps, bust seam detailing and a subtle sweetheart neckline. She paired it with high-rise beige trousers featuring a visible boxer-style waistband for a laid-back, sporty touch. The outfit showed off her long, lean legs and sculpted abs, adding to the effortlessly chic vibe of the shoot.
Brink, who grew up in New Jersey but has embraced her California-girl identity over the past several years, captioned the post “California love ☀️ @gorjana.” The Stanford alum spent four years in Palo Alto before being drafted No. 2 overall by the Sparks in 2024, and now calls Southern California home.
“LOVE,” Mia Mastrov commented.
“Gorgeous,” Ayesha Curry chimed in.
“The cutest!! 😍,” hairstylist Shea exclaimed.
In true Brink fashion, the look was elevated by dainty gold jewelry from Gorjana, the minimalist luxe accessories brand she officially represents as an ambassador. The athlete, who is engaged to her college sweetheart Ben Felter, layered two delicate chain necklaces and wore two slim bracelets, a mix of tiny rings and small hoop earrings.
The Straight to Cam podcast co-host opted for a full glowy glam moment: luminous skin, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, chiseled contour and a glossy berry lip to tie it all together. It’s a familiar Brink signature, one that bridges the soft femininity she leans into off the court with the grit and power she brings to every game.
From statement tunnel fashion to breezy beach moments, Brink continues to show just how multifaceted her style is.