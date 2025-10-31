Cameron Brink Is Edgy, Cool in Black Vest and Micro Shorts for New Media Day Pics
Cameron Brink is back in front of the camera—and once again proving her modeling chops.
In a set of moody black-and-white portraits released by the Los Angeles Sparks, the 23-year-old posed in a cropped black vest and micro denim shorts. The photos, taken on WNBA media day earlier this year, blended sports energy with fashion-forward edge.
In the cover image, she flashed a radiant smile with her hands on her hips. In another, she locked eyes with someone off-camera and delivered a sizzling smolder while holding a basketball. Her toned arms and sculpted abs peeked through the outfit, spotlighting her athletic frame. In the final slide, she ditched the prop and ran her fingers through her long, luscious locks.
Signature glam
Brink wore her blonde hair in smooth, soft waves, loosely curled at the ends. Her glam was polished and radiant—feathered brows, a chiseled base, rosy cheeks and a glossy berry lip completed the look. Small hoop earrings, layered bracelets, dainty rings and her signature diamond engagement ring added subtle sparkle.
As a Gorjana ambassador, Brink often incorporates the brand’s delicate jewelry into her off-court and tunnel looks. Her style leans feminine and minimalist, but she’s not afraid to push the boundaries. “I actually was scouted to be a model and then told I was too tall,” she told Fashionista. “So I think now it works perfectly. I think being a model’s pretty cutthroat. So I’m glad that I’m a basketball player and can do fun stuff on the side.”
A star, on and off the court
The New Jersey native had a standout rookie season last year despite facing adversity. Drafted No. 2 overall in 2024, Brink joined the Los Angeles Sparks and quickly became one of the league’s buzziest young stars. After recovering from ACL surgery, she returned this season and sent fans and media alike into a frenzy. She’s also used her platform to empower others, launching her youth basketball initiative Next 22, joining the player-founded Unrivaled league and co-hosting the Straight to Cam podcast.
In May, Brink made her SI Swimsuit debut, photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., as part of a class of 10 elite female athletes.
More than just a model
With campaigns for Urban Decay, SKIMS and New Balance under her belt, Brink’s fashion résumé is already stacked. But she’s not slowing down. Whether she’s showing off new fits in the tunnel or flexing for the camera in a vest and shorts, Brink is proving she’s one of the most dynamic talents in sports and style.