Cameron Brink Is Fall-Ready in Monochromatic Mocha Look, Featuring a Mini Skirt and Suede Boots
When Cameron Brink tore her ACL back in June, bringing an end to her rookie WNBA season, the star basketball player put away her Los Angeles Sparks uniform and embraced a new role: sidelines cheerleader. Though not able to play, she could support her team in other ways—and that’s exactly what Brink has done in the months since.
Not only has she established herself as courtside cheerleader, but she’s done it in her signature style, too. Since the start of the season, Brink has made a habit of showing up ahead of game time in glamorous outfits. She has a penchant for high fashion, and she has no problem putting it on display, either.
The 22-year-old brought that same mentality to the styling of her latest bit of good fashion. On Sept. 10, she attended Game Plan, an event cohosted by CNBC and Boardroom aimed at exploring the crossover between business, sports, music and entertainment, according to the website.
The occasion called for her best fashion, and Brink delivered. She styled a mocha brown tube top over a striped button-down and paired both with a brown mini skirt and brown suede boots. Of course, the heavy reliance on the mocha shade was the perfect ode to the coming fall season. And the overall look was nothing if not a testament to her impeccable sense of style.
As temperatures cool, you can bet on the fact that we’ll be taking cues from Brink’s latest fashion masterpiece.