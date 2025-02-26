Cameron Brink’s Latest Sweater Mini Dress and Boots Moment Is Perfect for Winter
Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brink knows how to make a fashion statement. The 23-year-old, who was the second pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft and had a great rookie season before suffering a torn ACL last June, continues to achieve big things during the offseason.
From an engagement to partner Ben Felter in Paris last September to shooting her very first SI Swimsuit feature, which will be part of the 2025 magazine, Brink hasn’t used her injury as an excuse to laze around. On the contrary, she’s continued working on her brand, even joining a brand-new women’s basketball league: Unrivaled.
Though Brink won’t play with Unrivaled, founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, until the 2026 season due to her injury, she’s landed on the Lunar Owls and her return to the court is incredibly anticipated. As she’s kept busy with big-name brand partnerships and travels, she also just launched a podcast alongside Sydel Curry-Lee called Straight to Cam. For this week’s episode, the hosts interview sports reporter and host Malika Andrews, best known for her role on NBA Today and NBA Countdown.
In behind the scenes snaps from the podcast episode, Brink was, unsurprisingly, dressed in another fabulous outfit that has us particularly inspired. It can get so exhausting finding the energy to get dressed up when the temperatures are this cold every winter, but the New Jersey-born athlete looks so great that we’re changing our tune.
Dressed in a cream-colored sweater mini dress featuring a zip-up top and front pockets, Brink looked stylish, cozy and warm during the recording. She kept the glamour up with her black, transparent tights and tall black leather boots with a spike heel. Not only did she flaunt her legs for days but also her undeniable face card with a pretty bun updo with a strand of hair falling on each side.
Of course, Andrews and Curry-Lee also looked great in the photos seen above, with the TV host rocking snakeskin-printed pants, a dark top and an oversized denim jacket, and the content creator donning a charcoal gray long-sleeved shirt and a gray denim ruffled skirt. Curry-Lee matched Brink with her footwear, also wearing tall black leather boots.
“Had the BEST time with these amazing girlies on @straight2cam!” Andrews wrote in the caption of her IG post. “Huge thanks for having me as your first guest and for being so cool about my last-minute ear piercing detour on the way to the taping! 😂🎧.”
“So many laughs!!! We adore you!” Curry-Lee responded, while Brink added, “You’re the absolute best!!!🤍🤍🤍.”
Listen to the latest episode of Straight to Cam on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.