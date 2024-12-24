Cameron Brink Proves Undeniable Modeling Skills in Festive Black Mini Dress With Fuzzy Trim
A stellar basketball player, fashionista and model are just three ways to describe the multi-talented Cameron Brink.
The Los Angeles Sparks player is clearly flourishing during the holiday season as the WNBA athlete makes a little black dress look like the most elegant piece the world has ever seen. In her latest Instagram post shared this week, Brink, who will make her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2025, adorns a classy drop waist mini dress that exceptionally complements her slender figure. The bottom of the dress is met with a furry bottom trim that gives it a cozy edge, but Brink’s addition of black tights is just the thing the outfit needs to truly be a winter staple.
Finishing off the fit, Brink put on simple black pointed heels and grabbed a black and gold clutch before she stepped out for her night out. Revealing her Christmas wish this year, she wrote in her caption, “All I want for Christmas is a healthy knee😇.”
Brink’s fans are certainly digging this monochromatic look, especially because the ‘fit flaunts and highlights many things that make this athlete such a gorgeous individual—her gorgeous face card, long, lean legs for days and fabulous fashion sense.
“She knows she's fine,” one comment expressed.
“LEGS FOR DAYZZZZ,” former professional volleyball player Callie Curry wrote.
“My WNBA crush! 💛💜,” another fan stated.
Brink’s fiancé Ben Felter jumped into the comments section to add, “Gahd damnnn 😍.”
“You can have my knee, my ACL, take it all,” another fan replied in response to her caption.
Earlier this year, Brink suffered a torn ACL injury that left her unable to play alongside the Sparks for the remainder of the season. Her injury also forced her to drop out of participating at the 2024 Paris Olympics where she was slated to represent Team USA.
The injury came as a shock not just to Brink but to all of her supporters considering her addition to the league had been so highly anticipated. She is now in the recovery phase with things looking optimistic.
“You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger,” Brink wrote on Instagram after her June injury. “It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers. 💜💛 #delayednotdenied.”
Although her future in basketball depends solely on how quickly her knee recovers, Brink still has tons to celebrate. She officially graduated from Stanford University, feeling immensely grateful for the experience. On Instagram last week, she stated that the institution helped her grow into the person that she is today. Of course, she also got engaged in September and she posed for SI Swimsuit in November for a spread of photos that will be featured in the May 2025 issue.
Hopefully, Santa Claus grants Brink’s wishes and we’ll see her back on the court very soon. Her speedy recovery is also desperately needed so that she can show the world her prowess and go on to cement herself in WNBA history.