Cameron Brink’s Latest Tunnel ’Fit Expertly Blends Sporty and Edgy Vibes
Cameron Brink is bringing her fashion A-game into the final stretch of the WNBA regular season.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward arrived at Crypto.com Arena on August 31 in a perfectly balanced tunnel look that fused sporty cool with sultry edge—reminding fans that even off the court, she knows how to show up and show out. The Sparks faced off against the Washington Mystics and secured a tight 81–78 win, and Brink’s pregame outfit was a win of its own.
The New Jersey native wore a black and mint Seamless Half Zip Shirt ($345) from Casablanca, a wetsuit-inspired short-sleeve top made of sustainable stretch rib knit. The zip closure and structured panel detailing gave it a refined athletic feel, while the slim silhouette highlighted the athlete’s toned upper body. She paired it with the Twisted Maro Skirt ($365) from Beaufille, a bubble-hem brown faux leather micro mini that brought the edge. The mix of textures—matte ribbing with high-shine leather—added visual interest and proved her styling instincts are as sharp as ever.
She completed the look with a luxe brown embossed-logo top-handle Soft Tote ($378) from Marge Sherwood, a chic carry-all that added polish to the outfit. Sleek black sunglasses, silver earrings and knee-high black boots rounded out the accessories, along with her signature sparkle: a massive diamond engagement ring from fiancé Ben Felter.
Brink’s long blonde hair was slicked into a high ponytail, and her glam was fresh and glowy. Wispy lashes, feathered brows and a glossy pink lip elevated the sporty fit into full-on glam territory. She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and undeniable sense of style with every step through the tunnel.
The 23-year-old has been a force on and off the court all season, and as the Sparks push for a playoff spot—currently sitting just outside the top eight—Brink’s presence remains key. Only five games remain in the regular season: back-to-back matchups against the Dream in Atlanta on Sept. 3 and 5, followed by a home game against the Wings on Sept. 7 and a road game at the Mercury on Sept. 9. The Sparks will close out the season at home against the Aces on Sept. 11.
Brink continues to prove she’s one of the most dynamic and stylish young stars in the game. She made her SI Swimsuit debut earlier this year, posing for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., and just a few months later, made headlines by returning to the court midseason return to the court following ACL surgery last summer.
