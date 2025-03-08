Camille Kostek Channels Angelic Vibes in Stunning All-White Look Beach Pics
When Camille Kostek first came to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Belize after being discovered through the inaugural Swim Search in 2018, all anyone could think about was how remarkable she looked in front of the blue waters. Despite having a natural beauty behind her, she stood out as the most stunning for miles.
Years later, Kostek is still drawn to oceans around the world. And, just like before, she stuns on the beach, but this time for an Instagram post.
The 2019 SI Swimsuit cover star is a tropical vision in her all-white beach look, donning a silky white belly-exposing top with wide sleeves. Her matching satin skirt is also worthy of praise, fitting perfectly at the waist for an easy slip but also falling ever-so-gently down the rest of her body for that flowy feel.
Her sun-kissed hair and skin are true testaments to how much time she spent in the sun that day, making the wait for summer that much more excruciating but also more exciting for when the warm season finally arrives.
Kostek’s makeup artist, Stephanie Ruiz, is not only who brought us these fantastic flicks but also who put together the model’s makeup look. Taking notes is not a want but a need, especially if wearing these products will provide the same glow Kostek has. Fortunately, Ruiz isn’t gatekeeping some of the very best products in the market.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
From the Laneige moisture cream ($38) and Hourglass airbrush primer ($58) to the Charlotte Tilbury liner ($25) and the Benefits Cosmetics brow pomade ($23), adding these items is recommended for any fan who would like to replicate Kostek’s barely-there makeup look done by Ruiz. But for those more drawn to her everyday look, fortunately, she told SI Swimsuit all about what she does and uses to achieve her go-to makeup.
In addition to light coverage concealer and bronzer, a must-have for the 33-year-old model and TV host is the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow ($40). This product gives her skin a nice rosy tint, adding a pop of color to her base. “This is another go-to, all-time favorite,” Kostek told the brand. “I love that little sunkissed, sunburnt look.”
Another product she can’t go without is the L’Oreal Telescopic Mascara ($12). She uses it on the top of her lashes and not the bottom, as she likes a dramatic yet clean look for her eyelashes.
Last but not least, her hidden gem: MAC Lipstick ($25). Using the color Yash, she adds pigment to her lips to complete that naturally sexy look. She calls it her “secret weapon,” so needless to say, this product is a must-buy.
Check out all of Kostek’s favorite makeup products here.
Between then and now, Kostek’s love for the beach remains unchanged. But what also remains seems to be her adoration for makeup, with most of her favorite items mentioned previously still being the ones she uses to this day.