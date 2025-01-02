Camille Kostek Serves Y2K It Girl Vibes in Juicy Sweats, Bombshell Blowout
Camille Kostek is taking us straight back to the early 2000s with her latest Instagram post, radiating ultimate Y2K “It Girl” vibes. The SI Swimsuit legend and 2019 cover girl reclined on a plush bed, decked out in a rich deep purple velour Juicy Couture sweatsuit, giving a nod to the iconic millennial wardrobe staple. Next to her lay a shimmery version of the brand’s signature Viva La Juicy fragrance.
Her glam was effortlessly stunning. Kostek’s natural freckles peeked through a fresh, dewy base paired with feathered brows, subtle black eyeliner, wispy lashes and a pop of rosy blush that accentuated her bronzed cheekbones and forehead. Her full, voluminous blowout stole the show, with her front pieces still clipped in rollers, teasing that they were saved for the very last moment of perfection. In one shot, her soft, bouncy curls framed her glowing side profile, while in another, her adorable French bulldog, Ralphie, made a playful photo-bomb appearance.
Adding to the nostalgic aesthetic, the 32-year-old lounged with a pink fluffy plume pen and fuzzy journal, channeling major Elle Woods energy.
“just a millennial girl journaling into the new year and vision boarding 🔮🧘🏼♀️💕🩰 what are we manifesting 🪄,” the Connecticut native captioned the carousel shared with her 1 million followers on Jan. 1.
Whether she's simply embracing her inner pop culture protagonist or simply reminding fans to set some intentions for 2025, Kostek’s post is a great start to the year.
“Biiiiig fan of manifesting !!” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Berkleigh Wright commented. Both models were discovered by the magazine through the Swim Search open casting call.
This isn’t the first time Kostek has opened up about her belief in manifesting your dream life and encouraging her followers to do the same. During an Instagram live with SI Swimsuit, she shared how she visualized landing her own cover girl moment by printing out Kate Upton’s 2017 Fiji cover and looking at it daily, even bringing it with her when she traveled.
“My biggest tip is to believe in yourself, believe in your dream, believe in your goal, or whatever it is that you want to achieve,” she reflected. “I imagined what it would feel like to find out I landed my own cover moment with SI Swimsuit. Little did I know, it came sooner than I could have imagined—I landed the cover my rookie year. A lot of work went into that. This was like a dream of mine from being a teenager, I think I was like 15-years-old when I first got my hands on a magazine cover. It was something that I talked about with my mom [and] my close friends. [I] always kind of had in the back of my mind that is something that I wanted to accomplish in my life.”