Camille Kostek Was the Ultimate Swiss Snow Angel in This Crisp White String Bikini
Camille Kostek is proving that bikinis don’t have to be reserved for tropical beaches. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend, who made her debut in 2018, brought serious heat to the snow-covered mountains of Saas-Fee, Switzerland, in a series of stunning looks—but today, we’re focused on one timeless, dazzling white string bikini that perfectly captured her ethereal energy.
The 33-year-old returned for her eighth consecutive year with the franchise in the newly released 2025 issue. This time, she traded sun and sand for powdery white landscapes as she posed for Derek Kettela.
In one of her standout looks from the shoot, the 2019 cover star stunned in a crisp white string set from Monday Swimwear. She wore the Hanalei Top in Ivory with Pearl Ring ($84), a minimal triangle silhouette featuring dainty pearl detailing, thin gold-accented straps and adjustable ties for a secure, flattering fit. Paired with the matching Palma Bottom in Ivory ($78), the tie-side bikini added a cheeky edge to the otherwise soft, snow-inspired styling.
Kostek layered the barely-there suit with an ultra-cozy white fuzzy shrug by Theia, plush earmuffs and knee-high white faux fur boots by White Fox. The full look created the ultimate Swiss snow angel aesthetic, balancing femininity with bold, icy glamour.
The Connecticut native’s makeup was radiant and glowy as always, highlighting her natural freckles and a soft winter flush. She added glossy lips, feathered brows and fluttery lashes, while her golden blonde hair was styled smooth and straight with flipped, blowout-inspired ends that peeked out from beneath her earmuffs.
For Kostek, who’s traveled the globe with the SI Swimsuit team from Belize and Portugal to St. Croix and the Dominican Republic, this latest shoot was extra meaningful. The snow-covered setting offered a fairytale-like backdrop for the veteran model to shine—and reflect on how far she’s come.
A longtime believer in manifestation, Kostek says the shoot felt like a full-circle moment. Years ago, she taped images of Kate Upton’s iconic 2013 Antarctica cover spread to her wall, envisioning herself on the cover one day (check!)—and unknowingly manifesting her own winter shoot with the same visual genius behind it: Kettela.
“Take me to the mountains, take me to the snow. I want the challenge,” she tells the brand ahead of the 2025 Swim Week Runway Show. “It was amazing. It was 10 degrees, 12,000 feet up... it took like eight different gondolas. You felt the altitude in your stomach, but when you're in the zone, anything for the shot. Total adrenaline.”
And, as she perfectly puts it: “I was gonna say [I was on] cloud nine, but it’s more like Saas-Fee mountain high.”