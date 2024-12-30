Camille Kostek Was a Wintery Goddess in ‘The Grinch’-Inspired Holiday Look
The holidays were a treat for fans of Camille Kostek as they didn’t just receive a much-needed update from their favorite Sports Illustrated model; they received an update from her with a jaw-droppingly beautiful outfit that certainly needs to be seen to be believed.
Kostek took to her Instagram, @camillekostek, last week to brandish her page with a brand-new look. The look mirrors something straight out of How the Grinch Stole Christmas with the model, 32, sporting a crimson red long-sleeved top adorned with a furry baby blue coat. Her rosy makeup and bright red lip not only tied the entire outfit together but also made her look like the character Martha May Whovier, the beloved love interest from the 2000 live-action film. Hence why her caption, “it’s giving Martha May Whovier ❄️,” is right on the nose.
“Gorgeous!! I love the outfit!! Definitely giving Martha May 😍,” one fan agreed.
“Ok, so of course we all know how much you love your blues but red--and especially *this* shade of red--looks STUNNING on you!! 🤩🙌💯🔥❤️♥️❣️,” another comment cleverly rhymed.
“No literally identical lol Merry Christmas Martha !! 🎄♥️,” a third comment complimented.
It’s safe to say that if there were ever a re-casting of Martha May Whovier, Kostek—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 and has posed for the brand every year since—would be one of the top contenders. But, in the meantime, this American model spends her time with her hands dipped in multiple businesses, including a collaboration with Dune Jewelry & Co. that brought to life her beach-inspired/travel-friendly jewelry.
Kostek’s jewelry ranges from classic silver and gold hoops that go absolutely perfect with any look to statement necklaces that feel like they came straight from a celestial body. The collection also includes various rings and bracelets, each affordably priced so that every fan can have one of her luxurious masterpieces in their jewelry box.
In addition to Kostek’s jewelry, the gorgeous blonde bombshell is preoccupied with ensuring her fans smell appetizingly good with her very signature scent, Blonde Bark.
With notes of vanilla, cashmere and sweet smoke, Kostek concocted a timeless fragrance that can either be worn for a night out or at a family holiday gathering. Either way, Blonde Bark is a scent that will have everyone talking.
With the year coming to an end, fans can fully say that Kostek came, saw and conquered any and every venture she set her eye on. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any upcoming projects she has in the New Year—including her line with La Porte—but we know when it’s regarding fashion (or How the Grinch Stole Christmas), she’s already destined for success.