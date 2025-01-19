Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Slim, Sculpted Figure in New Jungle-Inspired Neon Orange Swim Looks
Candice Swanepoel, the queen of effortless glam, is giving us major summer vacation energy with her latest Tropic of C swimwear drop. Photographed in a lush tropical setting, the brand founder radiated confidence and elegance in a new vibrant orange set from the label. The 36-year-old supermodel added a touch of patterns and tropical vibes with a lightweight floral button-down cover-up adorned with delicate animal prints.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
She completed the look with a dainty gold waist chain ($95) that glistened under the sun. Her blonde locks cascaded in loose wet waves and she opted for a super glowy, minimal glam moment. Set against a verdant backdrop of lush palm green palm leaves, Swanepoel flaunted her super slim, sculpted figure and washboard abs, reminding everyone she is, after all, an iconic Victoria’s Secret Angel.
Tropic of C equator top in pumpkin, $90 and praia bottom in pumpkin, $90 (tropicofc.com)
The Equator top is a classic triangle bikini made from Tropic of C’s eco-friendly “peach perfect” fabric, offering a matte look and an irresistibly soft texture. With adjustable drawstring cups and fixed shoulder straps, the top can also be tied at the neck or back for a customizable fit. Meanwhile, the Praia bottom features a matching matte finish, adjustable side ties and minimal bum coverage, making it a chic choice for poolside lounging or ocean swims.
Both pieces are crafted from 78% ECONYL® regenerated nylon and 22% LYCRA® Xtra Life™ elastane, delivering a sustainable and long-lasting fit. The website offers a $20 discount on the top and bottom when both pieces are purchased together, reducing the total to $140. Shop the new jungle collection here, and the full site at tropicofc.com.
Tropic of C equator top in spotted amber, $90 and praia bottom in spotted amber, $90 (tropicofc.com)
Swanepoel’s vision for Tropic of C goes far beyond creating stylish swimwear; it’s about crafting an experience and a connection to an “eternal summer.” Her philosophy behind the brand’s unique identity has remained over the years and she’s proud of all the “organic” growth the company has seen.
“I didn’t want to directly connect the brand to my name because I wanted it to be its own entity. My vision for Tropic of C was that you are always transported to a place with an eternal summer when you wear it. I’m a very curious person, so I love to travel to amazing places and discover new cultures. Tropic of C became more of a place than a brand in my mind,” she explained. “[Tropic of C] resonates with [consumers] in a different way because I like to create this emotion through imagery and take them on a journey. I’m very involved in all the aspects of the business. For me, it’s important to always know what’s happening. I love to evolve and learn, which was one of the driving forces as well for starting this company.”