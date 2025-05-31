Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Models Share Their Runway Anthems Ahead of Tonight’s Annual Swim Week Show

Women divulged the bops that get them into the zone as they prepare to strut the catwalk.

Ananya Panchal

Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Jilly Anais and Penny Lane
Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Jilly Anais and Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Before stepping onto the runway tonight, the 2025 SI Swimsuit talent brought their signature star power and energy to the W South Beach for Friday night’s kickoff dinner party. The exclusive VIP ticketed event featured standout bites, a full-service bar and plenty of impeccable fashion moments.

Jasmine Sanders, MJ Day and Achieng Agutu
Jasmine Sanders, MJ Day and Achieng Agutu / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Tonight, 26 women will grace the catwalk for the brand’s annual iconic Swim Week Runway Show. We asked each one, as they arrived on the carpet and posed by the step-and-repeat last night, to share the “runway anthem” that gets them into the zone.

The result was a mix of empowering bangers, nostalgic anthems and unexpected jams, all tailored to the personalities of the women walking the catwalk. From Beyoncé to Black Eyed Peas and even a little Shania Twain, the playlist is as diverse and iconic as the cast itself.

Here’s what each woman said they’d love to strut to.

Stassi Schroeder: Game of Thrones theme song.

“Makes me feel like a powerful ass b----.” She began to hum it, then laughed and added, “But I’ll be sexier about it, I swear.”

Jordan Chiles: “Her” by Megan Thee Stallion.

Ilona Maher: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain.

Ally Mason: “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé.

Achieng Agutu: “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé.

Katie Austin: “Greedy” by Tate McRae.

“I don’t want to go fast—I want to make sure I walk slow [on the runway],” the five-time brand star explained.

Olivia Dunne: “Rock That Body” by Black Eyed Peas

Tunde Oyeneyin: “Tyrant” by Beyoncé.

Penny Lane loves anything upbeat in the genre of Daft Punk.

Nicole Williams English: “Move” by Keinemusik.

Jena Sims: “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini.”

Remi Bader: “Something Rihanna.”

Bethenny Frankel: “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys.

Jasmine Sanders: “Something Afrobeats... they got me.”

Denise Bidot: “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.

This year, 16 SI Swimsuit stars will walk the runway: Ali TruwitAchieng AgutuAlix EarleCamille KostekDenise BidotEllie ThumannIlona MaherJasmine SandersJena SimsJordan ChilesKatie AustinLauren ChanNicole Williams EnglishOlivia DunnePenny Lane and XANDRA. Celebrity guests Bethenny Frankel, Midge Purce, Remi Bader and Stassi Schroeder will join the models on the catwalk, as well as 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.

SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week events began on Friday with a VIP Brunch, sponsored by MINI, and a Beach Club, presented by Coppertone. Today‘s daytime events leading up to the runway show include an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Be sure to tune in here on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET to watch the full runway show.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

