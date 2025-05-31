SI Swimsuit Models Share Their Runway Anthems Ahead of Tonight’s Annual Swim Week Show
Before stepping onto the runway tonight, the 2025 SI Swimsuit talent brought their signature star power and energy to the W South Beach for Friday night’s kickoff dinner party. The exclusive VIP ticketed event featured standout bites, a full-service bar and plenty of impeccable fashion moments.
Tonight, 26 women will grace the catwalk for the brand’s annual iconic Swim Week Runway Show. We asked each one, as they arrived on the carpet and posed by the step-and-repeat last night, to share the “runway anthem” that gets them into the zone.
The result was a mix of empowering bangers, nostalgic anthems and unexpected jams, all tailored to the personalities of the women walking the catwalk. From Beyoncé to Black Eyed Peas and even a little Shania Twain, the playlist is as diverse and iconic as the cast itself.
Here’s what each woman said they’d love to strut to.
Stassi Schroeder: Game of Thrones theme song.
“Makes me feel like a powerful ass b----.” She began to hum it, then laughed and added, “But I’ll be sexier about it, I swear.”
Jordan Chiles: “Her” by Megan Thee Stallion.
Ilona Maher: “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain.
Ally Mason: “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé.
Achieng Agutu: “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé.
Katie Austin: “Greedy” by Tate McRae.
“I don’t want to go fast—I want to make sure I walk slow [on the runway],” the five-time brand star explained.
Olivia Dunne: “Rock That Body” by Black Eyed Peas
Tunde Oyeneyin: “Tyrant” by Beyoncé.
Penny Lane loves anything upbeat in the genre of Daft Punk.
Nicole Williams English: “Move” by Keinemusik.
Jena Sims: “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini.”
Remi Bader: “Something Rihanna.”
Bethenny Frankel: “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys.
Jasmine Sanders: “Something Afrobeats... they got me.”
Denise Bidot: “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez.
This year, 16 SI Swimsuit stars will walk the runway: Ali Truwit, Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane and XANDRA. Celebrity guests Bethenny Frankel, Midge Purce, Remi Bader and Stassi Schroeder will join the models on the catwalk, as well as 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week events began on Friday with a VIP Brunch, sponsored by MINI, and a Beach Club, presented by Coppertone. Today‘s daytime events leading up to the runway show include an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Be sure to tune in here on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. ET to watch the full runway show.