SI Swimsuit Editor in Chief MJ Day Honored at Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame
Miami Swim Week is officially under way, and last night, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day was honored at the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame (SIHOF) with the Media Icon award. The inaugural event, held at the Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach, was hosted by SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek, and honored pioneers in the swimwear industry.
Lauren Chan, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, presented Day with her award, while fellow brand stars watched from the audience, including 2021 cover model and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as SI Swimsuit stars Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann, Nicole Williams English and Lorena Durán.
“First of all, I just want to say thank you to team Paraiso for this evening and this recognition,” Day stated upon taking the stage to accept her award. “It’s such an incredible honor, one that I really, truly never imagined receiving. Not because I haven’t dreamt big, but because I’ve always been heads down and focused on doing good work not for acknowledgment but for the hope of making a real impact. I will be honest, though, the acknowledgement tonight is not lost on me, I appreciate it with every fiber of my being and I love an award, so thank you.”
Day then continued her speech by sharing the evolution of her role at SI Swimsuit, starting with her work as an assistant at the magazine 27 years ago. At the time, Day did everything from calling in samples or packing suitcases for photo shoots, and noted that many people in the room were likely on the “receiving end of my faxes, voicemails, emails” at the time.
“What began as calls for swimwear became calls for progress—for extended sizing, for innovation, for inclusivity, for celebrating all bodies, and all identities, and for turning what was once a space of vulnerability into a space of empowerment,” she added. “And you answered. Together, in changing a fashion landscape, we’ve led a true societal shift in how women view themselves: with more confidence, with more pride, with more power.”
Later, Day reminded audience members that in order to keep the swimwear industry inclusive and impactful, there’s plenty of hard work that must continue to be done.
“It is very imperative that we keep pushing forward,” she said. “This industry has the power to shape culture, so let’s stay bold. Let’s keep pushing for fit, for fashion, for sizing, for sustainability, and above all, for impact. Swimwear’s power is often underestimated, but we know better. We’ve seen what it can do. So, let’s keep going, and thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for always answering that call.”
In addition to Day, photographer Jamie Nelson, Monday Swimwear cofounders Devin Brugman and Natasha Oakley, and Vitamin A founder Amahlia Stevens were also honored at the event.
Next up, The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club, presented by Coppertone, will take place at the W South Beach tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a ticketed VIP dinner in the evening.
Prior to the sold out Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach Wet Deck on Saturday, May 31, SI Swimsuit will host an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon.