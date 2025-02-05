Chanel Iman’s Chasa Baby & Kids Brand is Crafted With Love and Intention for Everyday Luxury
There’s nothing quite like wrapping yourself in a plush robe—the way it envelops you in warmth, comfort and love, much like the hug of a mother.
The soft touch of fabric, the familiar scent of home, the quiet stillness of a morning spent in matching robes—these are the moments that define coziness and connection. For Chanel Iman, motherhood is more than a role; it’s a source of inspiration. Today, the four-time SI Swimsuit model and entrepreneur expands her beloved lifestyle brand Chasa with the launch of Chasa Baby & Kids, a line designed to bring that same feeling of the embrace of a robe to families everywhere.
With three young daughters—Cali, Cassie and Capri—Iman knows firsthand the joy of cozying up after bath time or savoring a slow weekend morning. The line’s debut product, a children‘s robe is designed with both softness and durability in mind, ensuring little ones can lounge in style. “There is something special about wrapping up in a plush robe—it feels like love, and that’s exactly what I wanted this collection to embody,” the 34-year-old tells us.
This expansion Brings Iman’s vision and mission—to create thoughtful pieces that make everyday moments feel special—to life.
Inspired by motherhood
For Iman, the sweetest, most-cherished moments are often the simplest and it’s these everyday joys that have become the foundation for Chasa Baby & Kids.
“My kids, hands down,” Iman says when asked about her biggest inspiration for the brand. “Seeing how much they love soft and cozy things, and how they express themselves through what they wear inspired me to create this line. I wanted to bring that same sense of comfort and joy into the Chasa brand and make something that parents feel good about giving their little ones.”
That sense of warmth and authenticity extends beyond the collection itself—it’s woven into every detail, including the campaign imagery. Featuring Iman alongside her children, the visuals capture the love and connection at the heart of Chasa Baby & Kids. “[This campaign] was so personal for me. Chasa is a reflection of my journey, and it felt right to be a part of bringing that story to life,” she says. “Getting to shoot with my kids made it even more special—seeing them in their robes, having fun and just being themselves was the best part. It wasn’t just about posing for pictures, it was about capturing the real love and joy behind this brand. I wanted the campaign to feel warm, effortless and full of love—just like Chasa.”
The most thoughtfully designed and intentionally crafted plush robe
Every stitch, fabric choice and design element of the Kids Chasa Robe was carefully considered to create a product that feels as special as the moments it’s made for. Iman took time to thoroughly ensure the robe was soft enough for delicate skin, tough enough to withstand endless playtime and stylish enough that parents would love it, too.
The Kids Chasa Robe Ivory, $90 (chasa.com)
The robe comes in seven sizes, ranging from 0-6 months to 5T.
“I was super intentional about every detail,” Iman explains. “We spent time selecting the right fabric—something plush but breathable, durable but incredibly soft. The little details, like the stitching, the hood and even the pockets, were all chosen with care to make sure they were functional but also beautiful. They’re designed to be timeless, cozy and perfect for little ones to lounge in style.”
Beyond just comfort, this extension of the brand is all about fostering heartfelt moments between parents and children, which is why Iman introduced the Mommy & Me ($233) bundle, an adult and kid’s robe sold in a set. “This bundle is about more than just matching—it’s about creating moments,” she says. “Whether it’s a cozy morning routine, a snuggle session after bath time, or a special weekend tradition, I want families to feel connected in a way that’s warm and effortless.”
The Chasa Robe ($184) for adults is also sold individually in an additional elegant black version.
What’s next for Chasa?
The luxurious plush robe is “just the beginning.” Iman has big plans to expand the line, continuing to blend comfort, style and quality in ways that make everyday moments feel a little more special. While she can’t share too many details just yet, “if you love the robes, you’re going to love what’s coming next” she teases.
In addition to the new Baby & Kids robe drop, Chasa is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a selection of products that make perfect gifts for loved ones—or a little self-care treat. Launching today, the drop includes a brand new version of their signature Take My Breath Away logo candle ($70) infused with a rich santal scent.
From cozy robes to carefully curated home essentials, Chasa is a reflection of Iman’s journey—a brand built on the belief that warmth, love and comfort should be part of everyday life.
Shop the full collection, including Chasa Baby & Kids, at Chasa.com and follow along on Instagram at @chasaofficial and @chasababyandkids for the latest updates.