Chappell Roan Just Made Wearing Thongs on Stage Chic With 27th Birthday Photo Drop
“Pink Pony Club” singer Chappell Roan celebrated her 27th birthday on Feb. 19 with a photo dump on Instagram featuring some of her favorite cheeky outfits. Naturally, her fans were obsessed with this compilation and celebrated the newly awarded Grammy Award winner’s special day.
The first of Roan’s flicks includes a sexy sparkly pink cowgirl outfit. Highlights of this particular ensemble include the stylish hat atop the singer’s head as well as the sparkly long sleeves she wore as the perfect accessories to fully commit to the modern-day cowgirl look. These aspects of the outfit are stunning in their own right, but it’s truly the backless chaps and thong combo that are the real showstoppers.
Safe to say, this cowgirl outfit may be replicated by concert-goers and fans during Halloween time later this year. But that certainly shouldn’t be the only piece that fans should recreate.
Another outfit in Roan’s dump features her iconic Statue of Liberty costume—with her own racy and fun take on it, of course. This ensemble has pale green belts on the skirt while the upper half includes a strapless matching pale green top. Once again, the back of this piece shows an alluring amount of skin with the thong feature.
Between these outfits, it’s clear that Roan finds joy in experimenting with different styles and textures, making her a certified fashionista.
“omg birthday cake!! happy birthday!!” one fan wittingly wrote.
“thank u chappell we all say in unison,” another comment said.
“Had to bring out my inhaler for this one,” one fan jokingly stated.
“happy birthday miss roan you changed my life,” a fan wrote, warming the hearts of many.
As far as an actual birthday celebration, Roan has yet to share how she’s ringing in her new year of her life. While it can assumed that some cake will be included in the festivities, it’s known for a fact that new music will follow soon after.
The 27-year-old Missouri native teased a new era of her music with her highly-anticipated single, “The Giver,” serving as the first drop from her upcoming album. The album is slated to have elements of country, rock and some nods to the '70s. Another track she’s teased is one called “The Subway.”
“I just like performing it [“The Subway”]. I have two others that I really want to perform, too, [but] I don’t know what’s next. When I don’t know, it just hasn’t hit me yet because usually I know. I always have an answer,” Roan told Rolling Stone in September 2024. “I don’t think it’s ‘Subway.’”
Regardless of what songs the final product of the album consists of, fans can rest assured knowing the music will be “hot.”
Happy belated birthday to the Midwest Princess!