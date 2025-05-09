Charli XCX Channels Mid-2000s Vibes While Donning One of Her ‘Most Fave Looks Ever’
Pop princess Charli XCX is bringing the over-accessorization made popular in the 2000s back in style with her latest Instagram snapshot, labeling her most recent outfit as one of her “most fave looks ever”—and it’s clear to see why she feels that way.
Starting from the top, the “Apple” singer sported a fuzzy black cap over her wavy, jet black hair. This accessory set the tone for the rest of the look, as it introduced the overall sophisticated vibe that her beige mini jacket and blue and white striped collar shirt brought. These two garments were practically intertwined with one another, creating an upper-half that gave a disheveled yet stylish silhouette, which only someone like Charli could pull off effortlessly.
With a top this decorated, it was only natural that the bottom half matched in intensity. The singer wore a black satin skirt with a dramatic train flowing behind her. She paired the skirt with pointed heels, providing a neat shape to the lower section of the outfit.
Without a doubt, it’s a sickening look that’s certainly Hall of Fame-worthy, and inducting a look like this into the gallery of Charli’s very best outfits is an absolute must.
Could this style of clothing be indicative of the pop star’s next era? Something that’s a nod to the 2000s, perhaps? The world will have to wait to find out for certain! However, the tidbits the British artist has shared with fans thus far are confirmation that a new age of music is upon us. The only question is: “What exactly will this new sound entail?”
From a clean “brat green” to the mysterious addition of brown, Charli has changed the visuals for her iconic “brat” album cover recently to show spikes about to overtake the green pigment. Also, the four-letter word that took over summer 2024 has been etched out, signifying that whatever is on the way may not share the same name as the Grammy-winning album.
“Does that mean that brat summer is finally over?????,” the screen of Charli XCX’s Coachella set read. “IDK? MAYBE? Maybe it’s time for a different kind of summer? Maybe it’s time for me to let go? Maybe it’s time to make way for [...] You can’t dread the end when it’s over.”
The cryptic message still has fans scratching their heads, trying to figure out what the 32-year-old celebrity has up her sleeves. Whatever it is, it’s certainly going to be just as extraordinary as her latest favorite outfit.