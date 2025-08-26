Christen Goff Was a Beach Goddess in This Dreamy Luxe Sage Bandeau Bikini
Christen Goff has always served elegance in her SI Swimsuit features—but her 2025 appearance also marked a major milestone moment. The model returned for her fifth consecutive spread with the brand, this time in the early stages of her first pregnancy. Photographer Yu Tsai worked his magic, capturing a radiant, powerful Goff in one of her most special, meaningful shoots yet.
Among the standout looks from her time in Jamaica, one serene green bikini captured both Goff’s ethereal glow and the shoot’s tropical-meets-vintage energy. The Rhiannon Knot Trim Bikini by Zimmermann ($275) features a chic bandeau-style top, elevated with a goldtone U-ring at the center and coordinating low-rise bottoms. The soft sage shade shimmered against the golden hour light, making it ultra-dreamy and mermaidcore-coded.
Styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, Goff’s look leaned into effortless island glam. The team paired the strapless bikini with statement gold accessories: Brinker + Eliza earrings and a chunky Ben-Amun bracelet for a luxe finish. Hair pro Paul Norton tousled her waves into breezy, beach-ready perfection, while makeup artist Jodi Boland enhanced her flawless skin with sun-kissed tones. Her natural radiance and sweet baby bump did the rest.
Zimmermann, the Australian label founded by sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann, is known for its elevated beachwear and feminine silhouettes. This bikini blends structure with softness, and subtle sparkle with timeless appeal. The gold detailing adds just the right amount of polish, while the elasticized waistband ensures a flattering, flexible fit.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience,” Goff wrote on Instagram after the magazine was released in May. “I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love.”
The 32-year-old welcomed her baby girl, Romy Isabelle, in July. She and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, tied the knot in Ojai, Calif. last summer and began dating in 2019 after meeting on the dating app Raya. They announced the pregnancy at the NFL Honors in February, though the SI Swimsuit team got a sneak peek while Goff posed for the fold in Jamaica.
She made her debut with the franchise in 2021 after being discovered through and co-winning the Swim Search open casting call. The Southern California native went on to co-earn Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 and has since traveled with the brand to destinations like Barbados, Portugal and Dominica.
Shop more of Goff’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Looks
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!