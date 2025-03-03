Swimsuit

Christen Goff and Cindy Kimberly Rocked Plaid Bikinis in Barbados: Shop the Look

The SI Swimsuit models were photographed by Ben Watts in 2022.

Ananya Panchal

Christen Goff and Cindy Kimberly.
Christen Goff and Cindy Kimberly. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit models Christen Goff and Cindy Kimberly turned heads with their effortlessly cool, preppy beachside looks during their 2022 photo shoots in Barbados. Captured by renowned photographer Ben Watts, the vibrant shoot was styled with a playful take on classic prep—itsy bitsy colorful Y2K-inspired bikinis, bucket hats, sporty kicks, lots and lots of patterns—evoking the carefree spirit of a vacation spent sipping cocktails at a beach bar. Set against the vibrant Caribbean landscape, the shoot perfectly captured the joy and freedom of a sun-soaked getaway.

For 26-year-old Kimberly, the shoot marked a spectacular debut with the franchise. The Spanish-born model, who first rose to fame through social media, had already made waves in the fashion industry with her striking features and signature sultry gaze. But stepping into the world of SI Swimsuit cemented her place as a rising star, proving she could command attention with both high-fashion edge and laid-back beachside beauty.

Today, she is the founder, designer and often model for clothing brand LOBA, which is constantly pumping out new, trendy and flirty styles for the girl on the go and the vacation lover.

Cindy Kimberly
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Leslie Amon. Earrings by En Route Jewelry. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Goff returned to the magazine for her sophomore appearance, bringing with her the confidence and poise that had made her an SI Swimsuit favorite. After winning the 2021 Swim Search open casting call, she quickly became a standout in the franchise. This very shoot in Barbados helped earn her the coveted co-Rookie of the Year title, solidifying her status as a staple in the SI Swimsuit family.

The soon-to-be mom of one’s natural beauty and radiant energy shined through in every frame, making it clear why she continues to captivate audiences. 2025 marks her fifth time posing for the magazine, and last month, she modeled for Yu Tsai in Jamaica. In 2023 she traveled to Dominica for her photo shoot with Amanda Pratt, and last year, she worked with Watts in Portugal.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Daze Dayz. Earrings by Mejuri. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Together, Goff and Kimberly brought their distinct styles and dynamic presence to the unforgettable Barbados shoot, reminding us all that a bikini moment can be both playful and powerful. Shop similar stringy plaid looks below.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

PacSun Plaid Emie Underwire Bralette Bikini Top, $32.95 and Gathered V High Cut Bikini Bottom, $26.95 (pacsun.com)

PacSun
PacSun

Heavy Manners ‘Buster’ Triangle Front Tie Top, $110 and Side Tie Bottoms, $110 (heavymanners.com)

Heavy Manners
Heavy Manners

PacSun Floral Plaid Demi Triangle Bikini Top, $29.95 and Demi High Cut Bikini Bottom, $26.95 (pacsun.com)

PacSun
PacSun

PacSun Blue Plaid Moira Triangle Bikini Top, $22.46 and Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $20.21 (pacsun.com)

PacSun
PacSun
Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

Home/Fashion