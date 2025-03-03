Christen Goff and Cindy Kimberly Rocked Plaid Bikinis in Barbados: Shop the Look
SI Swimsuit models Christen Goff and Cindy Kimberly turned heads with their effortlessly cool, preppy beachside looks during their 2022 photo shoots in Barbados. Captured by renowned photographer Ben Watts, the vibrant shoot was styled with a playful take on classic prep—itsy bitsy colorful Y2K-inspired bikinis, bucket hats, sporty kicks, lots and lots of patterns—evoking the carefree spirit of a vacation spent sipping cocktails at a beach bar. Set against the vibrant Caribbean landscape, the shoot perfectly captured the joy and freedom of a sun-soaked getaway.
For 26-year-old Kimberly, the shoot marked a spectacular debut with the franchise. The Spanish-born model, who first rose to fame through social media, had already made waves in the fashion industry with her striking features and signature sultry gaze. But stepping into the world of SI Swimsuit cemented her place as a rising star, proving she could command attention with both high-fashion edge and laid-back beachside beauty.
Today, she is the founder, designer and often model for clothing brand LOBA, which is constantly pumping out new, trendy and flirty styles for the girl on the go and the vacation lover.
Meanwhile, 31-year-old Goff returned to the magazine for her sophomore appearance, bringing with her the confidence and poise that had made her an SI Swimsuit favorite. After winning the 2021 Swim Search open casting call, she quickly became a standout in the franchise. This very shoot in Barbados helped earn her the coveted co-Rookie of the Year title, solidifying her status as a staple in the SI Swimsuit family.
The soon-to-be mom of one’s natural beauty and radiant energy shined through in every frame, making it clear why she continues to captivate audiences. 2025 marks her fifth time posing for the magazine, and last month, she modeled for Yu Tsai in Jamaica. In 2023 she traveled to Dominica for her photo shoot with Amanda Pratt, and last year, she worked with Watts in Portugal.
Together, Goff and Kimberly brought their distinct styles and dynamic presence to the unforgettable Barbados shoot, reminding us all that a bikini moment can be both playful and powerful. Shop similar stringy plaid looks below.
