Christen Goff Is Radiant in Head-Turning Maternity Looks on Babymoon
Christen Goff is soaking in the final moments of pregnancy before welcoming her baby girl. The five-time SI Swimsuit model and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, enjoyed a relaxing local babymoon over Memorial Day weekend—and shared the sweetest recap on Instagram.
The 31-year-old, who announced her pregnancy in February while walking the NFL Honors red carpet with her husband (who was nominated for MVP at the time), posted a dreamy carousel of photos capturing their quiet, joy-filled getaway.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
In the cover snap, Goff glowed in a navy-and-white gingham midi dress ($138) from GAP. Her long brunette waves flowed with the breeze as she smiled softly at the camera, accessorized with a dainty gold diamond pendant necklace and a radiant natural glam look.
In another slide, the Southern California native lounged on a poolside chair covered in crisp white towels, showing off her growing bump in a sleek black Monday Swimwear bikini, featuring an underwire top ($98) and stringy tie-side bottoms ($78). She paired the look with oversized black sunglasses and a barely-there makeup look, letting her freckles and ethereal pregnancy glow take center stage. In a candid shot captured by Jared, Goff balanced a glass of iced tea on her belly while snapping a silly selfie, reminding us all of her adorable sense of humor.
In another beautiful image, Goff got all dressed up in the viral Réalisation Par brown zebra maxi dress ($280), as she posed in front of the cutest, coziest cottage with their last name written beside the door.
“Babymooners!! 🌸,” she captioned the glamorous carousel on May 26, tagging her location as the San Ysidro Ranch.
“You’re so radiant!❤️❤️,” Tanaye White commented.
“Prettiest mama ❤️,” Brooks Nader added.
“Cutest,” Victoria Fuller wrote.
“Ur perfect,” XANDRA declared.
“Obsessed,” bff and fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin chimed.
This year’s SI Swimsuit magazine marked a major milestone for Goff, who joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021 after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call. Named co–Rookie of the Year the following season, she has returned every year since, posing in stunning locations like Barbados, Dominica and Portugal. For her fifth feature this year, she reunited with photographer Yu Tsai—the visionary behind her debut shoot in New Jersey—for a luminous beachside spread in Jamaica that captured the beauty and transformation of motherhood.