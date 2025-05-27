Swimsuit

Christen Goff Is Radiant in Head-Turning Maternity Looks on Babymoon

The SI Swimsuit stalwart is expecting her first baby girl with husband Jared Goff.

Ananya Panchal

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff is soaking in the final moments of pregnancy before welcoming her baby girl. The five-time SI Swimsuit model and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, enjoyed a relaxing local babymoon over Memorial Day weekend—and shared the sweetest recap on Instagram.

The 31-year-old, who announced her pregnancy in February while walking the NFL Honors red carpet with her husband (who was nominated for MVP at the time), posted a dreamy carousel of photos capturing their quiet, joy-filled getaway.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

In the cover snap, Goff glowed in a navy-and-white gingham midi dress ($138) from GAP. Her long brunette waves flowed with the breeze as she smiled softly at the camera, accessorized with a dainty gold diamond pendant necklace and a radiant natural glam look.

In another slide, the Southern California native lounged on a poolside chair covered in crisp white towels, showing off her growing bump in a sleek black Monday Swimwear bikini, featuring an underwire top ($98) and stringy tie-side bottoms ($78). She paired the look with oversized black sunglasses and a barely-there makeup look, letting her freckles and ethereal pregnancy glow take center stage. In a candid shot captured by Jared, Goff balanced a glass of iced tea on her belly while snapping a silly selfie, reminding us all of her adorable sense of humor.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In another beautiful image, Goff got all dressed up in the viral Réalisation Par brown zebra maxi dress ($280), as she posed in front of the cutest, coziest cottage with their last name written beside the door.

“Babymooners!! 🌸,” she captioned the glamorous carousel on May 26, tagging her location as the San Ysidro Ranch.

“You’re so radiant!❤️❤️,” Tanaye White commented.

“Prettiest mama ❤️,” Brooks Nader added.

“Cutest,” Victoria Fuller wrote.

“Ur perfect,” XANDRA declared.

“Obsessed,” bff and fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin chimed.

Christen Goff
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This year’s SI Swimsuit magazine marked a major milestone for Goff, who joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021 after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call. Named co–Rookie of the Year the following season, she has returned every year since, posing in stunning locations like Barbados, Dominica and Portugal. For her fifth feature this year, she reunited with photographer Yu Tsai—the visionary behind her debut shoot in New Jersey—for a luminous beachside spread in Jamaica that captured the beauty and transformation of motherhood.

https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746817163/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtv6m8ddztknzmycx4.jpg. View the Full Gallery. More Christen Goff. Christen Goff Content. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746817134/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtv6m7xset3k46yzew.jpg. https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/v1746817146/images/voltaxMediaLibrary/mmsport/si_swimsuit/01jtv6m83t6d8zhb4f7w.jpg. Her Return to the Fold

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion