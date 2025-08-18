Christen Goff Was a Ray of Sunshine in This Crochet Bikini in Jamaica
Christen Goff’s fifth SI Swimsuit feature delivered no shortage of standout fashion moments, but one playful, ultra-preppy bikini set truly stole the show. Photographed by Yu Tsai on the radiant shores of Jamaica, the new mom radiated warmth, confidence and effortless style in a handcrocheted yellow and fuchsia two-piece that captured the island’s energy and her own glowing spirit.
The Palm Beach Prepster Bikini Set ($220) from Anna Kosturova is sunshine in swimwear form. With its hand-embroidered floral details and bold retro-inspired color palette, the set is a flirty throwback with a thoroughly modern twist. The halterkini top ties at the neck and flatters a range of busts while the bikini bottoms offer just enough coverage and charm with a front lining for added comfort.
Crafted from 100% cotton with polyester lining, the suit is entirely handmade—so no two pieces are exactly alike. Designed with both beauty and comfort in mind, the stretchy yet structured set is the ultimate vacation staple for soaking up the sun and turning heads poolside.
Available in three colorways, the bikini is a vacation essential you’ll want in your summer rotation. The halter top also looks great off the beach, styled with denim shorts or a flowy crochet skirt for a sun-soaked day look.
Snag it now before it sells out.
Goff, who welcomed daughter Romy Isabelle in July with husband and NFL star quarterback Jared Goff, styled the cheerful set to perfection during her Jamaica shoot. The SI Swimsuit fashion team, led by Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, drew inspiration from the bold colors and easy luxury of Slim Aarons’s ’70s photography—bringing high style and playful nostalgia to the Caribbean coast.
Since winning SI Swimsuit’s 2021 Swim Search open casting call, the 32-year-old, who lives between Los Angeles and Detroit, has also posed in stunning destinations including Barbados, Dominica and Portugal. Each shoot reflects her evolution, not just as a model but as a woman embracing every chapter of life with power and joy.
“Sports Illustrated has been a lifetime goal of mine since I was a young girl,” Goff recalled years ago. “For so many years I hoped to get a casting in New York with SI but I never quite got there, so I decided SI Swim Search was the perfect way to take things into my own hands and go after my biggest dream.”