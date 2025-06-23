Christen Goff’s Ethereal Maternity Glow Paired Perfectly With This White Crochet Bikini
Christen Goff brought effortless elegance to Jamaica for her fifth consecutive SI Swimsuit feature. Among her many dreamy maternity looks, one set stood out for its chic simplicity and artisanal flair: the Irina Bikini from Cult Gaia.
The Southern California native, who is expecting her first child with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, posed for Yu Tsai on the sun-soaked beaches of Jamaica earlier this year.
Styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, Goff’s entire 2025 shoot leaned into a vintage Slim Aarons aesthetic, complete with bold colors, luxe textures and playful retro energy.
But this simple, romantic ivory look stood out for its sophistication, especially when paired with a statement gold Presley Oldham necklace. Set against the warm hues of the Caribbean, the two-piece exuded a serene glamour that perfectly complemented the 32-year-old’s pregnancy glow.
Crafted with woven appliqué details across the triangle top ($171) and matching string bottoms ($148), the set blends sculptural texture with a timeless silhouette, striking the perfect balance between vacation ease and the high-fashion design Cult Gaia is known for. Subtle touches like gold embellishments, a tie-back closure and the brand’s signature CG logo elevate the classic shape with a refined finish.
The glamorous set is on sale now, making it the perfect splurge for your next getaway, bachelorette or go-to summer staple. Shop more at cultgaia.com.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love,” she shared on Instagram, reflecting on the milestone. “I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever, marking such a special time in my life.”
Since making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021 as a Swim Search co-winner, Goff has posed in stunning destinations including Barbados, Dominica and Portugal. Through it all, she’s remained a powerful voice for self-love and body positivity.
“Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been a lifetime goal of mine since I was a young girl,” Goff said during the open casting call process. “For so many years I hoped to get a casting in New York with SI, but I never quite got there, so I decided SI Swim Search was the perfect way to take things into my own hands and go after my biggest dream. I have never been a part of a community that is more inspiring and I feel so lucky to have met such amazing women with whom I will have lifelong friendships.”