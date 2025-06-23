Swimsuit

Christen Goff’s Ethereal Maternity Glow Paired Perfectly With This White Crochet Bikini

The luxe Cult Gaia suit the SI Swim star wore in Jamaica is worth the splurge—and it’s on sale now.

Ananya Panchal

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun.
Christen Goff brought effortless elegance to Jamaica for her fifth consecutive SI Swimsuit feature. Among her many dreamy maternity looks, one set stood out for its chic simplicity and artisanal flair: the Irina Bikini from Cult Gaia.

Christen Goff
The Southern California native, who is expecting her first child with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, posed for Yu Tsai on the sun-soaked beaches of Jamaica earlier this year.

Christen Goff
Styled by SI Swimsuit fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, Goff’s entire 2025 shoot leaned into a vintage Slim Aarons aesthetic, complete with bold colors, luxe textures and playful retro energy.

Christen Goff
But this simple, romantic ivory look stood out for its sophistication, especially when paired with a statement gold Presley Oldham necklace. Set against the warm hues of the Caribbean, the two-piece exuded a serene glamour that perfectly complemented the 32-year-old’s pregnancy glow.

Christen Goff
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Crafted with woven appliqué details across the triangle top ($171) and matching string bottoms ($148), the set blends sculptural texture with a timeless silhouette, striking the perfect balance between vacation ease and the high-fashion design Cult Gaia is known for. Subtle touches like gold embellishments, a tie-back closure and the brand’s signature CG logo elevate the classic shape with a refined finish.

Christen Goff
The glamorous set is on sale now, making it the perfect splurge for your next getaway, bachelorette or go-to summer staple. Shop more at cultgaia.com.

Christen Goff
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love,” she shared on Instagram, reflecting on the milestone. “I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever, marking such a special time in my life.”

Christen Goff
Since making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021 as a Swim Search co-winner, Goff has posed in stunning destinations including Barbados, Dominica and Portugal. Through it all, she’s remained a powerful voice for self-love and body positivity.

Christen Goff
“Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] has been a lifetime goal of mine since I was a young girl,” Goff said during the open casting call process. “For so many years I hoped to get a casting in New York with SI, but I never quite got there, so I decided SI Swim Search was the perfect way to take things into my own hands and go after my biggest dream. I have never been a part of a community that is more inspiring and I feel so lucky to have met such amazing women with whom I will have lifelong friendships.”

Christen Goff
Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

