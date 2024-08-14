Christen Harper Sparkled in This Micro Metallic String Two-Piece in Dominica
SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper has wowed the brand for four years in a row now. While we’re totally and completely obsessed with the vintage, classy, city girl vibes she served in Portugal for her feature in this year‘s 60th anniversary magazine, we often reminisce on her earthy, ethereal, Mother Nature-coded photo shoot in Dominica last year.
We know the 2021 Swim Search co-winner thinks fondly about last year‘s experience, as well. It was especially exciting, memorable and “surreal,” because the 31-year-old got to wear a bikini she designed from her own collaborative collection with B Swim. In addition to that cute and trendy animal print two-piece, the Southern California native, who recently tied the knot with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, sizzled in a series of sparkly, shiny metallic bikinis, including this daring, string one from Lybethras. Shop the suit at the link below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Micro Bikini in Gold Shiny, $120 (lybethras.com)
Harper was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022, alongside friend and fitness influencer Katie Austin, which secured her spot in the 2023 magazine.
“The location was stunning. I had never even heard of Dominica [before my photo shoot]. It was just so jungly and green and lush and beautiful. It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” she recalled of her feature last year with photographer Amanda Pratt. “And we got to go under a waterfall which was really cool. It kind of made the whole shoot a little more moody. Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh.”