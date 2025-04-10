Christina Aguilera Is ‘Hot and Unbothered’ in Jaw-Dropping All-Black Lace Gown
Christina Aguilera is well into her “Hot Girl” era, as the iconic superstar recently took to Instagram to show fans that her face card absolutely never declines.
Aguilera’s latest post saw her wearing a stunning black lace ensemble with a v-shaped neckline. Her sleeves, midsection and legs showed off the transparent fabric in a way that screamed “high fashion.” The same could be said for the black solid fabric found in her triangle-shaped bra, as well as her matching undergarments. The true showstopper of this look, however, was the gorgeous skirt that expertly elongated her body.
For accessories, the “Your Body” singer paired this sultry look with a long silver chain, as well as some silver earrings. As for her makeup, she decided to go with a dramatic dark maroon lip and voluminous eyelashes. Her hair was worn in a half-up, half-down style with a small bun placed at the very top.
In her own words, she’s “hot and unbothered”—an undeniable truth that can certainly be seen in this eye-catching outfit!
In addition to this Instagram snap, Aguilera let her millions of fans know that her pride and joy, Burlesque the Musical, is inching closer and closer to its West End premiere.
The upcoming project serves as an adaptation of the 2010 Steven Antin film which starred legendary celebrities such as Cher, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Julianne Hough and, of course, Aguilera herself. The 44-year-old also wrote songs for the film, some of which are set to be featured in the West End project.
Also serving as one of the executive producers for the musical, Aguilera expressed her excitement about what’s to come:
“I’m proud that Burlesque the Musical is coming to London’s West End! Our journey of making this film to bringing this show to the stage has been so special and exciting,” Aguilera shared. “Following our successful previews, having the show land in the West End later this year is a dream come true!”
Alongside Aguilera, other famous faces featured in Burlesque the Musical include Jackie Burns as Tess, Todrick Hall as Sean and Jess Folley as Ali Rose—the same role Aguilera played in the original version. Sue Gilad, Clint Culpepper, Jason Haigh-Ellery and Adam Paulden also worked with Aguilera and Antin as producers for the title.
Fun things and new ventures await Aguilera, hence why she’s as hot and unbothered as ever!
Burlesque the Musical officially premieres in the West End on Tuesday, July 22, after showcasing early previews on Thursday, July 10. Purchase tickets here.