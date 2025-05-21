Camille Kostek Is Giving Serious Fairy Tale Vibes in White Lace Mini Dress for New Victoria’s Secret Partnership
Camille Kostek has been living a fantasy recently, and we’re looking for a word more intense than “obsessed” to describe how we feel about it.
The SI Swimsuit staple returned for our 2025 issue this month in style, taking to the snowy mountaintops of Saas-Fee, Switzerland, to show us what “cool” really looks like. Posing in plush furs and sultry swimsuits, the model somehow made striking a fierce pose on the ice look effortless, ethereal and endlessly iconic.
And there’s no denying that shooting in that winter wonderland made Kostek look like a fairy tale princess, but that also appears to be an aesthetic she’s continuing with her latest Victoria’s Secret campaign!
With the caption reading, “ready for some sweet slow summertime days @victoriassecret #vspartnerUse my code VSCAMILLE for 20% off + free shipping over $35 from 5.20-5.25 (not stackable, excluding clearance),” the model shared a video clip to her Instagram this week where she donned a delicate white lace mini dress from the brand while she tended to a horse (yes, a horse. A real, live horse. We told you, she was giving us a full fabulous fairy tale fantasy!).
Accessorizing the look further with some much-needed knee-high rubber boots and a cream-colored trench coat, the short video clip was gloriously gorgeous. With her blonde locks braided back into a low ponytail and her makeup left perfectly natural, Kostek tended to her new four-legged friend, walked around a farm and served pure provincial life vibes (seriously, Belle from Beauty and the Beast is shaking).
And of course, plenty of Kostek’s followers and friends had no problem popping into her comment section to share some love, letting her know just how perfect this new campaign looks:
“Omg stunning,” fellow SI Swimsuit 2025 model Katie Austin wrote.
“beyond bb,” SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model Lauren Chan added.
This 2025 Switzerland photo shoot marks Kostek’s impressive ninth photo shoot in eight years with the brand, which began with her 2018 Swim Search co-win during SI Swimsuit’s first open casting call. Reflecting on that fateful, inaugural co-win back in Nov. 2024, the model opened up about what it was like to land her “dream job.”
“I think I screamed, I think I hugged [someone], I think I backed up into a wall,” Kostek told SI Swimsuit about finding out she was going to shoot her first feature. “I remember kind of being down on myself and being like, ‘I’m so unprepared!’ I didn’t know how quickly this was going to happen, but I remember being in such a beautiful space mentally because of how much SI Swimsuit and the team built me up.”
“[The team was like] ‘We love you as you are, your body is amazing.’ [...] Because you go around to these agencies in this industry, [and] they’re telling you the opposite,” she continued. “So it was so nice to kind of get the reassurance of like, ‘You’re awesome as you are.’ I’d be lying if I said I’m confident every shoot I walk into—but SI Swimsuit? You guys are bomb.”
And trust us when we say: that feeling remains very mutual!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.