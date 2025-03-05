Cindy Kimberly Turns the Heat Up in Milan in Deep-V Corset Top and Black Micro Shorts
Cindy Kimberly is turning heads in Milan with her latest street style look, proving once again why she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with. The 26-year-old model and designer stepped out in an ultra-chic ensemble from her brand, Loba, featuring a plunging deep-V corset top and sleek black micro shorts.
Paired with a skinny belt to accentuate her waist, the daring outfit highlighted her sculpted figure and long, toned legs as she posed effortlessly on the streets of Milan—likely in town for Fashion Week.
The Lily Corset ($95), available now for a discounted price on Revolve, is a structured, sateen top with boning for added support, thick straps and an exposed side zipper. The halter neckline adds a bold, vintage-inspired touch, making it the ultimate statement piece for a night out. Styled with sheer black tights, micro shorts and a sleek skinny belt, Kimberly embodied effortless European elegance.
The Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, opted for her signature sultry glam—think chiseled cheekbones, dramatic lashes and a glossy berry-brown lip. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for Ben Watts in Barbados in 2022, accessorized with black pointed-toe heels, a luxurious wristwatch and a cigarette between her fingers and lips.
With her dark locks smooth and straight, she embraced the nighttime allure of Milan, sharing the look with her 7.1 million Instagram followers alongside a simple yet fitting caption and emoji: “ciao milano 🍝.” View the post here.
“U ALWAYS HAVE THE BEST POSTS,” one fan chimed in the comments.
“thank u for blessing the feed ❤️❤️,” another gushed.
“Pinterest is going WILD with these. !!!” someone else exclaimed.
Kimberly is a creative powerhouse. From self-shooting and editing her own content to mastering digital production and styling, she has crafted a distinct aesthetic that is entirely her own. In spring 2023, she expanded her artistic vision by launching her clothing line. She further showcased her storytelling abilities with Dear Mila, a YouTube short film that she wrote, directed and starred in, releasing it alongside the Loba debut.
Despite her undeniable talent, the Lake George actress knows that many still reduce her to just a pretty face on social media.
“It makes sense that people would only know how I look or know me solely from my pictures,” she said. “I like telling stories through images, but I also have a fear of the internet. I think nowadays social media makes us feel so connected, but also so lonely at the same time.”
That perception has extended into the modeling industry, where she’s often had to fight to be seen as more than just an influencer.
“Often, I’ll get booked for a shoot and there will be people on set who’d come up to me and say, ‘Wow, you’re actually really good,’” she added. “It was frustrating because I love modeling. I feel like people most of the time just think, ‘Oh, she has followers, let’s throw her in this project.’ Then they’ll be surprised that I’m actually interested in the craft. I’ve had a hard time trying to convince people that I was worth it.”