Cindy Kimberly Lights Up the NYFW Runway With New Oh Polly Collaboration
When Cindy Kimberly walked down the halls of The Weylin in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday night, there was a tangible energy shift. Her espresso brown waves bouncing in stride, the SI Swimsuit model commanded the catwalk at Oh Polly’s New York Runway Show—all while showcasing an extra-personal ensemble.
The ensemble, of course, was the brand’s Tarsia gown ($165), one of 37 items in Kimberly’s Vita Velata collaboration with the online apparel company. The flowy maxi dress—which features a dramatic halter neck, midriff cutouts and a lengthy leg slit, according to the website—is classified as both “dramatic [and] head-turning.” Kimberly’s appearance in the number only further proved its point.
Oh Polly posted a reel to their 6.5 million Instagram followers of the model—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 from Barbados—as the face of their newest line, and it’s no surprise that she caught fans’ attention.
“NEED IT ALL,” one fan declared, coupled with a duo of heart-eyed emojis.
“I am OBSESSED,” another user penned.
“I’m geeked it’s so beautiful,” one commenter exclaimed, while another concurred, "a dream omg."
A force in the fashion industry for years, from modeling to the launch of her own clothing brand, LOBA, Kimberly’s latest endeavor is another outlet for her innovation in the apparel space.
“I like exploring myself through fashion and trying different styles out. It’s such an important way to express yourself,” she told Teen Vogue in May of 2023 for an article that aligned with LOBA’s release.
Before her brand became available for purchase at REVOLVE, Kimberly gave us insight into its development. In February 2022, the model shared a goal for her clothing line, stating that she wanted to design garments that “people [feel] confident and represented by.”
She added, “I love that you can create completely different characters, feel completely different, represent yourself completely differently, all in how you decide to dress that day. I’ve had so many different characters, personalities and ways I saw myself throughout my teenage years, which I mostly explored through style and clothing.”
From sparkling standout mini dresses to fur stoles and fringe-embellished sets, Kimberly’s show-stopping style is evident in the latest Oh Polly launch. Fans of the Amsterdam native can get their hands on her newest looks by preordering their favorite styles here today.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!