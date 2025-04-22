Coachella Style Report: 7 Key Trends That Defined 2025 Festival Fashion
Every year, Coachella delivers not just music, but major fashion moments too. And, 2025 was no exception.
From star-studded pool parties to desert dance floors, festivalgoers went all out with outfits that mixed retro Western flair, ultra-feminine accents and edgy glamour. Whether they were inspired by Barbiecore, Y2K or full-on rodeo royalty, this year’s crowd proved once again that Coachella is as much a fashion week as it is a music fest.
Below, we’re breaking down the standout trends that defined the season and made their way into every Instagram carousel and TikTok GRWM. These are the seven style notes to influence your Stagecoach wardrobe or simply inspire your summer moodboard.
Belts
Statement belts were everywhere—from chunky Western buckles to chain-link waist accents. Whether slung low over miniskirts or layered across swimsuits, they add structure, shine and total main character energy.
Bloomers
This season’s unexpected MVP was a ruffled, cheeky bloomer, styled solo or under sheer skirts. Equal parts daring and delicate, the cottagecore piece brings a playful lingerie twist to daytime dressing.
Leather
Desert heat didn’t stop festival-goers from breaking out the leather—think corsets, fringe jackets, moto minis and cut-out crop tops. Whether black or colorful, leather adds a dash of edge to even the softest silhouettes.
Cream Crochet
Soft, dreamy and a little nostalgic, ivory crochet numbers were a staple on the festival circuit. From dresses to bikinis, crochet brings just the right amount of breezy femininity to balance out all the bold looks.
Cowboy Hats
An eternal favorite, cowboy hats topped off countless fits—from classic straw to glam rhinestone-studded versions. Bonus points if they match your boots.
Cowboy Boots
Tall, tough and timeless—cowboy boots remained the anchor to so many outfits. Whether paired with fringe skirts, denim cutoffs or flowy dresses, they keep things grounded while still giving major Western-chic energy.
Suede
Soft, luxe and unexpectedly versatile, suede took over the desert this year. From corsets and micro shorts to boots, bags and wide-brim hats, the fabric brings a rich texture to even the most laid-back looks, proving that cowboycore doesn’t have to mean rugged.
