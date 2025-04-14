Swimsuit

Coachella 2025 Just Got a Lot Hotter Thanks to These SI Swimsuit Models

The desert was brimming with boots, belts and barely-there outfits. Below are some of our favorites.

Ananya Panchal

Alix Earle
Alix Earle / Lexie Moreland/Getty Images

If there’s one thing you can always count on during Coachella weekend, it’s that the fashion is just as hot as the desert sun—and this year, SI Swimsuit models delivered some of the boldest, most scroll-stopping looks yet. From barely-there micro shorts and sheer, body-hugging dresses to fringe, feathers and rhinestones galore, festival style was in full force—and it did not disappoint.

Western flair remained a go-to, with cowboy hats, boots and suede staples scattered across the polo fields. Statement belts cinched everything from leather minis to denim-on-denim ensembles, while ruffles and tiered skirts added a flirty, feminine twist to otherwise edgy outfits. From morning mimosas in Palm Springs to golden hour glam by the Ferris wheel, no aesthetic was off-limits—lace, mesh, plunging necklines and body chains made sure of that.

We spotted Ellie Thumann, Alix Earle, Natalie Mariduena, Nicole Williams English, Haley Kalil, XANDRA, Olivia Ponton, Achieng Agutu, Winnie Harlow, Elisha and Renee Herbert and Brianna LaPaglia soaking up the sun at weekend one, and sharing their best festival moments.

With glam grunge, desert fairy, Y2K throwbacks and rhinestone cowgirl vibes all in the mix, it’s clear that Coachella remains the ultimate playground for style experimentation. Below are some of our favorite model sightings and the trends that dominated the desert.

Renee and Elisha Herbert

We’re obsessed with how the Australian twins, set to make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue this May, matched vibes while still showing off their individual style. Their coordinated warm, moody tones, paired with a mix of materials like leather, suede and crochet, were tied together with edgy accessories and flattering silhouettes.

XANDRA

The Miami-based DJ proved she can effortlessly pull off any aesthetic. The model kicked things off with a daring leather ensemble, then let her feminine side shine on night two in a sweet white crochet set. We’re loving the boho braids and layered jewelry.

Winnie Harlow

This head-to-toe wavy striped look screams Coachella—it’s bold, cool and completely unique, unlike anything we’ve seen before. We love how the brand legend layered itty bitty pieces of clothing and mixed textures while sourcing the most funky pieces to complement her look.

Natalie Mariduena

The two-time brand star, content creator and entrepreneur kept things casual yet flirty in a multicolored crochet top paired with micro leather shorts. She elevated the look with gold antique-inspired jewelry, layered belts, chunky sunglasses and a sleek braided ponytail—a styling combo we think everyone should be taking notes on.

Alix Earle

The SI Swimsuit June 2024 digital issue cover girl, who’s set to appear in the fold this spring, donned three phenomenal outfits over the weekend—but her night one look might just be our favorite. Stylist Danyul Brown perfectly captured the edgy pop star energy with this one and we’re totally in love with the new extensions.

Brianna LaPaglia

The January 2025 digital issue cover girl pulled out all the stops on night one in a bold all-black ensemble. Later in the weekend, she embraced cool comfort with a standout bikini top, ruffled feminine micro shorts and her signature bold smolder. She completed the look with mermaid waves and sultry glam.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The YouTuber and three-time brand star embraced dreamy cottagecore vibes at Revolve Festival on Friday before the main festivities kicked off. We love the softness of a flowy white dress—an ideal, sweet choice that kept her cool and comfortable in the desert heat.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion