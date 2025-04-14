Coachella 2025 Just Got a Lot Hotter Thanks to These SI Swimsuit Models
If there’s one thing you can always count on during Coachella weekend, it’s that the fashion is just as hot as the desert sun—and this year, SI Swimsuit models delivered some of the boldest, most scroll-stopping looks yet. From barely-there micro shorts and sheer, body-hugging dresses to fringe, feathers and rhinestones galore, festival style was in full force—and it did not disappoint.
Western flair remained a go-to, with cowboy hats, boots and suede staples scattered across the polo fields. Statement belts cinched everything from leather minis to denim-on-denim ensembles, while ruffles and tiered skirts added a flirty, feminine twist to otherwise edgy outfits. From morning mimosas in Palm Springs to golden hour glam by the Ferris wheel, no aesthetic was off-limits—lace, mesh, plunging necklines and body chains made sure of that.
We spotted Ellie Thumann, Alix Earle, Natalie Mariduena, Nicole Williams English, Haley Kalil, XANDRA, Olivia Ponton, Achieng Agutu, Winnie Harlow, Elisha and Renee Herbert and Brianna LaPaglia soaking up the sun at weekend one, and sharing their best festival moments.
With glam grunge, desert fairy, Y2K throwbacks and rhinestone cowgirl vibes all in the mix, it’s clear that Coachella remains the ultimate playground for style experimentation. Below are some of our favorite model sightings and the trends that dominated the desert.
Renee and Elisha Herbert
We’re obsessed with how the Australian twins, set to make their SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue this May, matched vibes while still showing off their individual style. Their coordinated warm, moody tones, paired with a mix of materials like leather, suede and crochet, were tied together with edgy accessories and flattering silhouettes.
XANDRA
The Miami-based DJ proved she can effortlessly pull off any aesthetic. The model kicked things off with a daring leather ensemble, then let her feminine side shine on night two in a sweet white crochet set. We’re loving the boho braids and layered jewelry.
Winnie Harlow
This head-to-toe wavy striped look screams Coachella—it’s bold, cool and completely unique, unlike anything we’ve seen before. We love how the brand legend layered itty bitty pieces of clothing and mixed textures while sourcing the most funky pieces to complement her look.
Natalie Mariduena
The two-time brand star, content creator and entrepreneur kept things casual yet flirty in a multicolored crochet top paired with micro leather shorts. She elevated the look with gold antique-inspired jewelry, layered belts, chunky sunglasses and a sleek braided ponytail—a styling combo we think everyone should be taking notes on.
Alix Earle
The SI Swimsuit June 2024 digital issue cover girl, who’s set to appear in the fold this spring, donned three phenomenal outfits over the weekend—but her night one look might just be our favorite. Stylist Danyul Brown perfectly captured the edgy pop star energy with this one and we’re totally in love with the new extensions.
Brianna LaPaglia
The January 2025 digital issue cover girl pulled out all the stops on night one in a bold all-black ensemble. Later in the weekend, she embraced cool comfort with a standout bikini top, ruffled feminine micro shorts and her signature bold smolder. She completed the look with mermaid waves and sultry glam.
Ellie Thumann
The YouTuber and three-time brand star embraced dreamy cottagecore vibes at Revolve Festival on Friday before the main festivities kicked off. We love the softness of a flowy white dress—an ideal, sweet choice that kept her cool and comfortable in the desert heat.