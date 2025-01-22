Darius Slay’s Wife Jennifer Levels Up Latest Eagles ‘Fit With Custom Jersey Pants, White Puffer Coat
Jennifer Slay, wife of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, is redefining sideline chic with her latest game-day ensemble. Proving that fashion and fandom go hand-in-hand, Jennifer turned heads in custom-made pants crafted from recycled Eagles jerseys. Each detail of the green-and-white piece celebrated team spirit while highlighting designer Kelly Daley’s flair for innovation and Jennifer’s creative mind.
She paired the one-of-a-kind pants with a cropped white puffer jacket layered over a cozy sweatshirt. She completed the look and beat the freezing temperatures with a knit beanie featuring a green “2,” a sweet nod to her husband’s jersey number, as well as a fuzzy green handbag for a playful, fitting pop of texture and more color. The 30-year-old’s signature accessories—gold chain, oversized hoop earrings, a statement watch, diamond rings and wire-rim eyeglasses—brought the perfect amount of glam to the sporty outfit.
“‘Rain, sleet or snow…’❄️💚🦅,” she captioned a video of her walking through the snow to the stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams, which the Eagles won, 28 -22. The vibey montage was set to the sound of “They Know (Dey Know)” by Shawty Lo.
“My girl gone do it EVERYTIME! 👏🏾😍,” one fan commented.
“heat check 🔥🙌,” Malik Joe stated.
“‘One that supports you through it ALL gon help you win it ALL!’ 😮💨🌊 y’all so dope sis 💚,” Tremont Waters added.
“My mf girrrrrl 😤😤😤,” Simone Cuccurullo wrote.
“THEEE fit 🔥😍,” Jennifer Leno chimed.
“This is my favorite fit of yours 😍🔥🔥🔥,” another person pointed out.
“Don’t play wit it…😌🥶❄️💚A moment for the pants…😮💨,” the 30-year-old captioned another Instagram video including a slow-motion clip of her on the field as well as behind the scenes footage from the game.
Jennifer and Darius began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018. Together, they share a daughter named Desirae, while Darius has two sons, Darion and Demetrius, from a previous relationship, and Jennifer has a son, Trent, from her prior relationship. As her husband continues to dominate on the field, Jennifer continues to dominate the world of game-day fashion, cementing her status as a trendsetter in the NFL WAGs community. We can’t wait to see what she’ll pull out of her closet next, but, one thing is for certain: all eyes will be on her.