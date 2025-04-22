Demi Moore Crowned ‘World’s Most Beautiful’ on Captivating New ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine Cover
There’s no denying Demi Moore is on a roll.
The 62-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress has had an absolutely incredible career since rising to fame in the ‘80s, but she’s had an especially hectic past few years, making a much-celebrated comeback to Hollywood with her Oscar-nominated performance in 2024’s body horror film Substance. And, as if that weren’t enough, Moore was also recently featured in Time100's Most Influential People issue.
But the accolades just keep coming in for the superstar, with PEOPLE Magazine announcing this week that Moore is the cover star for their “World’s Most Beautiful” issue.
Moore was styled by Brad Goreski for the stunning cover shot. Seated casually on the floor, she was draped in a deep teal velvet gown, which pulled green or blue depending on the lighting (see the video in the second slide for another look at the changing shades!) with golden accents around the halter-style neckline. Her ensemble is further accessorized with a matching golden bangle bracelet and thick hoop earrings.
Her signature dark locks were left long, parted down the center before falling in soft curls behind her shoulders. Her makeup was a mix of natural and glam, with artist Rokael Lizama opting for glowing skin, a slightly-smoky neutral eye, and a natural, glossy pink lip.
In more photos for the cover story shared to PEOPLE Magazine’s official Instagram page, the star could be seen channeling some serious ‘70s vibes, with our personal favorite look being the chevron-patterned, tan pantsuit layered with a colourful vest and sky blue turtle neck, finished off with open-toed platform heels (and further accessorized with her adorable pup in one of the snapshots).
Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, the actress said of her look, “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’—I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today, and I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am.”
And of course Moore’s family and famous friends were quick to support the actress in the comments of PEOPLE Magazine’s Instagram announcement:
“♥️,” Gwendoline Christie simply wrote.
“Inside and out ❤️,” Emma Heming Willis commented.
“Of course.” Olivia Munn added, quoting the PEOPLE cover (because, duh—who else would it be but Demi Moore?!).
There’s truly nothing else left to say but: congratulations to Demi Moore!