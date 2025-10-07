Denise Bidot Is the Latest to Put Stamp of Approval on This Reemerging 2000s Trend
SI Swimsuit models and fellow celebrities are making one thing especially clear this fall: it’s time to break out the capris.
Yesterday, Oct. 7, brand rookie Denise Bidot joined this conversation by sharing a 20-slide carousel to Instagram while sporting the garment in its cover image.
“First month photo dump,” the SI Swimsuit first-timer began the post’s caption. In mid-September, she shared with her followers on the app that she was relocating to New York City, as she joyfully raised her hands above her head in her seemingly new space.
In slide one of Monday’s post, the Miami, Fla., native wore a pair of figure-hugging black capris, paired with a lace bandeau top featuring intricate silver stitched detailing and an ultra-skinny body chain to match.
Her accessories stayed true to the colorway, adding several silver jewelry pieces, including rings, bracelets, drop earrings and a beaded necklace. The model held onto a black leather bag that perched on her hip, and finished the ensemble with open-toed kitten heels of the same hue.
As previously mentioned, Bidot isn’t the only SI Swimsuit model taking the beloved archival trend into the autumnal season with her. Nicole Williams English—who shot with Bidot in Jamaica for the magazine’s most recent issue—also sported a pair of black capris in mid-September.
In contrast to Bidot, whom the three-time model shared the catwalk with during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in May, Williams English repped the garment with a matching set from Alo Yoga. Her all-black bottoms featured white trimming along the sides and waistline, while its v-neck top featured a teeny print that featured the brand’s logo. She elevated her athleisure with an oversized blazer and black heels, which she wore over a pair of white socks.
View Williams English’s look here!
In late August, actress and brand owner Shay Mitchell declared on Instagram that “capris are back” with a similar style to Bidot’s. Like the history-making model, Mitchell styled her solid black capris with open-toed black heels. However, she opted to pair the bottoms with an oversized graphic tee instead.
The versatility of the comfy, cropped pants is evident, based on just this trio of styles worn during the turn of the season. Exemplified by Bidot, Williams English and Mitchell, it doesn’t matter if you’re hitting the big city streets for a night out or if you’re casually going for a stroll, capris might be the seasonal addition to your wardrobe that you’ve been missing.