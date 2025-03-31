Devon Lee Carlson Is a Cottagecore Dream in New Reformation Collab, Perfect For Spring
Devon Lee Carlson has long been the queen of effortless cool. Now, she’s bringing her breezy, Y2K-meets-cottagecore aesthetic to a brand-new collaboration with Reformation—and it’s as dreamy as you’d expect.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The capsule collection launches today, March 31, and is part of the brand’s It Girl series, following past collabs with Camille Rowe and Laura Harrier. Carlson’s 20-piece drop is filled with sustainable, spring-ready staples that look like they came straight from your most stylish friend’s closet. Think: flowy animal print dresses, low-rise boot-cut jeans and cheeky custom graphic tees made for getting ready with your besties.
“Inspired by her personal style and general vibe, which sometimes means wearing a milkmaid top to get coffee or a kitten heel post-pilates,” reads the brand’s newsletter tagline teasing the drop.
Priced from $78 to $398, the collection captures the flirty, nostalgic charm that Carlson has become a fan-favorite for. With her unique, laid-back and often eclectic sense of fashion, she is a style icon celebrated for expertly mixing high fashion with streetwear.
Founded in 2009, Reformation is best known for its commitment to sustainability, feminine silhouettes and cult-favorite dresses.
The 30-year-old Wildflower Cases founder previously teamed up with For Love & Lemons on a sultry, holiday-forward collection. With Reformation, Carlson leans into soft romanticism and everyday wearability, without losing her signature edge.
To celebrate the launch, she hosted a chic party in Los Angeles on Friday, where VIPs, including Dixie D’Amelio, Kim Petras, Charlotte Lawrence, boyfriend Duke Nicholson and more showed up in full force—decked out in the new pieces.
Shop a few of our favorite items below—or explore the full drop online at reformation.com and in stores starting March 31.
Sugar Blossom Lula Top, $168 and Olivia Skirt, $298 (thereformation.com)
This dreamy baby pink tank top blends vintage charm with a modern, figure-hugging silhouette. Made entirely from sustainable materials, the slightly sheer piece features a versatile tie detail that can be styled multiple ways for added flair. The matching skirt is simple, flowy and low-rise, hugging you tightly in all the right places. She paired the girly set with the silver Hannah Bag ($298) and Anora Heels ($278).
Britney Satin Dress Buttercup, $298 (thereformation.com)
Channel your very own Andie Anderson moment in this stunning butter yellow satin gown. With a romantic sweetheart neckline and slim-fitting column silhouette, it’s designed to turn heads at any spring soirée. The style features adjustable straps and a tie-back for a custom fit, plus a touch of stretch for comfort.
Cher Dress Kiss Dot, $179 (thereformation.com)
This ultra-feminine polka dot mini dress is the definition of flirty and fun—perfect for spring days and sunny get-togethers. Designed for a slim fit throughout, it features a subtle curve neckline and breezy, lightweight crepe fabric that drapes beautifully on the body.